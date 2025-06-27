Rashmika Mandanna transforms into a tribal warrior in first solo action film 'Mysaa'

Quick highlights:

Rashmika Mandanna announces her next film Mysaa with a fierce first-look poster.

The image features Rashmika in a raw, never-seen-before warrior avatar.

Directed by Rawindra Pulle, the film is an emotional action thriller set in the Gond tribal world.

Rashmika called it her most intense role yet, saying it’s a version of herself she hadn’t met before.

Rashmika Mandanna has taken fans by surprise with the first look of her upcoming film Mysaa, revealing a fierce and gritty avatar unlike anything she’s done before. Shared on her social media, the poster hints at a powerful, raw performance, with Rashmika stepping into the shoes of a tribal warrior, a role she describes as “intense,” “unfiltered,” and “completely new.”





Rashmika's powerful transformation for Mysaa

Clad in traditional attire with tribal jewellery, Rashmika’s character appears wounded but unbroken, clutching a bloodied weapon and wearing a fiery stare. The tagline on the poster reads, “Hunted. Wounded. Unbroken,” while another version teases: “Rashmika Unleashed.”

This is her first solo-led film and is expected to become a significant milestone in her career. Speaking about the project, Rashmika said: “It’s a version of me even I hadn’t met. I’m nervous and excited.”

The title and poster were launched with support from across industries, with actors like Dhanush, Vicky Kaushal, and Dulquer Salmaan sharing regional versions of the look to mark the pan-India release.





Mysaa is an emotional action thriller rooted in tribal culture

Directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films, Mysaa explores the world of the Gond tribes through an action-packed, emotionally rich narrative. Pulle revealed the film took two years to develop, with a strong focus on authenticity and world-building.

Following her recent success with Kuberaa, Rashmika is on a roll in 2025. Alongside Mysaa, she’s working on the horror-comedy Thama with Ayushmann Khurrana, The Girlfriend, Rainbow, and will reprise her role in Pushpa 3.





If the buzz around Mysaa is any indication, Rashmika’s transformation might just be her most compelling performance yet.