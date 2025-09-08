Latest Stories

Rashmika Mandanna has steadily built her place as one of the most loved stars in Indian cinema. From the breezy charm of Geetha Govindam to the emotional depth of Animal, and more recently with blockbuster turns in Pushpa: The Rise, she has managed to win audiences across languages and industries. Now, she is heading into what looks like one of the busiest and most exciting phases of her career, with films that span genres and styles.
Rashmika Mandanna’s five biggest films of 2025 and why her Gond warrior role is the boldest yet Getty Images
Here is a look at what is coming up for Rashmika:
- Thama : Part of the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe, this supernatural rom-com has Rashmika playing Tadaka, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film mixes mythology with humour and is slated for a Diwali 2025 release.
Thama brings Rashmika into the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe with Ayushmann KhurranaInstagram/maddockfilms
- Mysaa : In a complete shift from her usual roles, Rashmika steps into the shoes of a Gond warrior. With tribal aesthetics, oxidised jewellery, fierce body language, and a bold new look, this action-thriller is already creating chatter after its first visuals dropped. Rashmika herself has called the role “a version of me I had never met before.”
Rashmika Mandanna’s fierce Gond warrior look from Mysaa is already sparking conversation online
- Pushpa 3: The Rampage : Rashmika returns as Srivalli alongside Allu Arjun in the next chapter of Sukumar’s mega action franchise. With the first two instalments becoming nationwide blockbusters, expectations for this one could not be higher.
Rashmika returns as Srivalli in Pushpa 3 The Rampage alongside Allu Arjun
- Rainbow : This romantic drama, directed by Shantharuban, pairs her with Dev Mohan. Tipped to be a soulful, emotional story, the film is drawing attention for its unique narrative style.
Rashmika explores a soulful romantic drama in Rainbow opposite Dev Mohan
- Animal Park : The sequel to Animal reunites Rashmika with Ranbir Kapoor as Geetanjali, continuing one of the most talked-about on-screen relationships in recent times.
The sequel to Animal reunites Rashmika with Ranbir Kapoor as Geetanjali, continuing one of the most talked-about on-screen relationships in recent times
From supernatural comedy to gritty tribal drama and from blockbuster franchises to heartfelt romances, Rashmika’s slate for 2025 shows just how versatile she is willing to be. And if her track record is anything to go by, she is set to remain right at the centre of pan-India cinema’s spotlight.