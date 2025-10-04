Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda end years of speculation with private engagement and plans for 2026 wedding

Highlights:

Yeah, it's true. Their teams confirmed the engagement after photos sparked a frenzy online.

The ceremony itself was a quiet family thing in Hyderabad, no big show.

They’ve been dodging this question for years, honestly. Since the Geetha Govindam days.

The wedding? February 2026. So they're taking their time with it.

Both of them had recently started hinting they were 'not single' without naming names.

So it’s finally happened. After what feels like forever of will-they-won’t-they, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have gone and made it official. The confirmation of this Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda engagement came straight from the horse's mouth, well, his team anyway. It shuts down years of speculation that began the moment they shared the screen. Guess the fans were right all along.

Wait, so when is the actual wedding?

This is the bit everyone actually cares about, right? The engagement is one thing, but the questions on everyone’s minds is- when do we get the big party? According to the insiders, they're looking at February 2026. That’s a solid wait. Makes you think it’ll be a proper destination wedding, something spread over a few days. They’ve kept the engagement so private, you’d expect the wedding to be the complete opposite. Or maybe not, who even knows.





How did we get here? Let's be real

Let's be real, this whole thing started with Geetha Govindam. Their chemistry was just stupidly good, right? And then off-screen, it was like a trail of breadcrumbs. Same cities. Vacation photos with suspiciously similar backgrounds. Their fans turned into full-time detectives, and Vijay and Rashmika seemed to love it. They never gave a straight answer ever. Just a grin, a shrug, some cryptic comment and honestly, it is actually kind of impressive how long they kept it going.





So, what finally changed?

For years it was pure denial and silence. But then the tone started to shift. Vijay suddenly tells a reporter, "I am 35 and I am not single." Okay, bold move. Then Rashmika, at some event, basically says 'you all already know' when asked about her partner. That was the real tell. They were slowly preparing everyone for this. The New York parade together, the airport sightings... it was a slow drip-feed until the engagement itself became the only logical next step.