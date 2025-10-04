Skip to content
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda end years of speculation with private engagement and plans for 2026 wedding

After years of speculation since Geetha Govindam, the couple kept their ceremony low key while planning a grand wedding in 2026.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s private Hyderabad engagement sparks excitement among fans

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiOct 04, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Yeah, it's true. Their teams confirmed the engagement after photos sparked a frenzy online.
  • The ceremony itself was a quiet family thing in Hyderabad, no big show.
  • They’ve been dodging this question for years, honestly. Since the Geetha Govindam days.
  • The wedding? February 2026. So they're taking their time with it.
  • Both of them had recently started hinting they were 'not single' without naming names.

So it’s finally happened. After what feels like forever of will-they-won’t-they, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have gone and made it official. The confirmation of this Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda engagement came straight from the horse's mouth, well, his team anyway. It shuts down years of speculation that began the moment they shared the screen. Guess the fans were right all along.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda


Wait, so when is the actual wedding?

This is the bit everyone actually cares about, right? The engagement is one thing, but the questions on everyone’s minds is- when do we get the big party? According to the insiders, they're looking at February 2026. That’s a solid wait. Makes you think it’ll be a proper destination wedding, something spread over a few days. They’ve kept the engagement so private, you’d expect the wedding to be the complete opposite. Or maybe not, who even knows.


How did we get here? Let's be real

Let's be real, this whole thing started with Geetha Govindam. Their chemistry was just stupidly good, right? And then off-screen, it was like a trail of breadcrumbs. Same cities. Vacation photos with suspiciously similar backgrounds. Their fans turned into full-time detectives, and Vijay and Rashmika seemed to love it. They never gave a straight answer ever. Just a grin, a shrug, some cryptic comment and honestly, it is actually kind of impressive how long they kept it going.


So, what finally changed?

For years it was pure denial and silence. But then the tone started to shift. Vijay suddenly tells a reporter, "I am 35 and I am not single." Okay, bold move. Then Rashmika, at some event, basically says 'you all already know' when asked about her partner. That was the real tell. They were slowly preparing everyone for this. The New York parade together, the airport sightings... it was a slow drip-feed until the engagement itself became the only logical next step.

