Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna wedding buzz grows with reported no-media policy

Speculation around the actors’ wedding has intensified across the Telugu film industry

Vijay Deverakonda wedding

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the wedding will take place on February 26 in Udaipur

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 19, 2026
Highlights

  • Reports suggest a strict no-media policy for both wedding and reception
  • A separate press interaction in Hyderabad likely after the ceremonies
  • Wedding said to be planned for February 26 in Udaipur
  • Reception reportedly scheduled for March 4 at Taj Krishna

Ceremony expected to remain strictly private

Speculation around the actors’ wedding has intensified across the Telugu film industry, with reports claiming the couple intend to keep the celebrations away from media coverage. According to industry reports, both the wedding and the reception are expected to be limited to immediate family and a close circle of friends, with no press access.

Separate media interaction likely after rituals

While the events themselves are said to be closed to cameras, a media interaction is reportedly being planned a few days later. The couple are expected to meet the press in Hyderabad and may release official photographs from the ceremonies at that time.

Reports point to Udaipur ceremony on February 26

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the wedding will take place on February 26 in Udaipur. Neither actor has publicly confirmed the date or venue. However, speculation grew after an invitation circulating online — bearing both their names — mentioned an intimate ceremony with family blessings.

Viral visuals and reception details add to speculation

Online chatter intensified when footage of Deverakonda’s Hyderabad residence decorated with lights surfaced on social media, prompting fresh rumours that celebrations were imminent.

The widely shared invite also mentioned a reception planned for March 4, scheduled for the evening in Hyderabad, further fuelling anticipation among fans as the couple continue to maintain silence on the reports.

