5 reasons Vijay Deverakonda is becoming India's most talked about action star in 2025

With Kingdom set to release on 4 July, anticipation is soaring as fans gear up to witness Vijay Deverakonda in a never-seen-before action avatar. Gone are the days of brooding romance, this time the young heartthrob steps into the shoes of a fierce warrior navigating a war-torn world, blending raw emotion with brute strength. The audience is bracing for high-intensity combat, epic battle sequences, and a performance that redefines Vijay as a full-blown action star. Kingdom isn’t just a film, it’s a bold new chapter in his cinematic journey. Ahead of the release of the much-anticipated film, here are five reasons why Vijay Deverakonda is the ultimate action hero we’ve been waiting for.
Vijay Deverakonda steps away from romance and into full throttle action
1. From romantic rebel to battle-hardened hero
Fan-favourite performances in Arjun Reddy (2017) and Dear Comrade (2019) showcased Vijay’s raw vulnerability and brooding intensity. However, over the past few years, he’s been quietly honing stunt skills and fight choreography, preparing for a seismic shift into high-octane storytelling.
2. Sculpted physique & rigorous training
Under the guidance of top trainers, Vijay has added lean muscle and explosive agility, perfect for hand-to-hand combat sequences. Reports confirm he’s performed many of his own stunts, training in mixed martial arts, parkour, and weapon handling to bring authenticity to every punch and leap.
The actor showcases raw intensity in a war torn cinematic world
3. Kingdom: the 4 July game-changer
Set in a fictional kingdom besieged by rival factions, the film follows Vijay’s character, a battle-scarred warrior fighting for survival and justice. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom promises jaw-dropping set pieces, large-scale warscapes, and a hero who bleeds for his cause. This isn’t just another star vehicle, it’s Vijay’s statement that he’s ready to headline blockbuster action franchises.
4. A line-up of high-voltage projects
Deverakonda’s tentatively titled SVC59 is rumoured to blend espionage thrills with high-speed chases, with Vijay playing an undercover agent tasked with stopping a global cyber-threat. On the other hand, his VD14 is tipped as a gritty, street-level thriller; this film explores the underbelly of organised crime in South India, Vijay as a lone wolf vigilante.
Fans await Vijay Deverakonda’s next chapter as an action hero
Industry insiders say Vijay is mapping out a five-film arc that transitions him fully into action-hero territory, complete with recurring characters and interconnected storylines.
5. Beyond the screen: the man behind the muscles
Born 9 May 1989, in Hyderabad, Vijay made his feature debut in the rom-com Nuvvila (2011) before rising to pan-Indian fame. Apart from being a successful actor, he is also a philanthropist who launched The Deverakonda Foundation, a non-profit organisation, in April 2019.
Vijay Deverakonda is ready to take 2025 by storm with bold new roles
He has multiple Filmfare South Awards, including Best Actor for Arjun Reddy, plus Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list inclusion in 2023, where he was estimated to have earned around £740,000 (₹7.75 crore).
Whether you first fell for him as the tortured lover or admired his off-screen generosity, 2025 is the year Vijay Deverakonda cements himself as the action superstar we’ve all been waiting for. Buckle up because the ride’s about to get explosive!