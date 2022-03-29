Website Logo
  Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Vijay Deverakonda announces war film Jana Gana Mana

Vijay Deverakonda (Photo credit: Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda, who will soon set his foot in Bollywood with Dharma Productions’ Liger, on Tuesday announced his next film. Titled JGM, which is short for Jana Gana Mana, the war film will be directed by filmmaker Puri Jagannadh and marks their second consecutive collaboration after Liger.

The makers announced the film at a grand event held in Mumbai where Deverakonda, dressed in military uniform, arrived in a chopper at a helipad. The actor also released the title poster of the film. It features a team of paratroopers descending into India, which has been turned into a battleground.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Sharing his excitement about working on JGM, Deverakonda said, “I am supremely excited about JGM. It is one of the most striking and challenging scripts. The story is special and it will touch every Indian. I am honoured to be a part of Puri’s dream project. Looking forward to working with Charmme and her team. My character in JGM is refreshing which I have not done earlier and I am sure it will leave an impact on the audiences.”

Apart from writing and directing, Jagannadh is also co-producing the film along with Charmme Kaur and filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally.

“I am extremely happy to unveil the announcement of our next project ‘JGM’. It feels great to collaborate again with Vijay and JGM is a strong narrative which is THE ultimate action entertainer,” said Jagannadh.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Meanwhile, Deverakonda and Jagannadh are waiting for the release of their pan-India film Liger. The upcoming film also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role. Boxing legend Mark Tyson also essays an important role in the film which revolves around an Indian MMA fighter taking on other foreign fighters. Liger is set to enter theatres on August 25, 2022.

Talking about how he collaborated with Karan Johar on the film, Deverakonda said at the event, “I thoroughly enjoyed working on the Indian film Liger. Karan (Johar) had seen my previous films Arjun Reddy (2017) and Dear Comrade (2019). He did not ask me anything. He just said, ‘I love you as an actor. I want to make a film with you’ and a few months later, when we had Liger, he came on board. And I am very grateful to him for giving me this opportunity. Karan can thank me after the release because we will give him a huge blockbuster. I want it to be huge because I want this decision that he has made, a terrific decision, and I want him to be happy with his decision because if Liger becomes a huge success, he will make more such decisions. Several other talented actors will get the opportunity to do a national film, a big-budgeted film.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

