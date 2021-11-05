Website Logo
  Friday, November 05, 2021
Entertainment

Liger: Mike Tyson’s poster from Vijay Deverakonda starrer unveiled

Liger poster (Photo from Dharma Productions’ Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

A couple of months ago, it was announced that boxing star Mike Tyson will be seen in Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger which is being directed by Puri Jagannadh. On the festival of Diwali (4), a poster of the film featuring Tyson was unveiled.

Dharma Productions took to Twitter to share the poster with everyone. They tweeted, “The legend @MikeTyson is ready to celebrate this #Diwali with a few punches! @TheDeverakonda @ananyapandayy @karanjohar #PuriJagannadh @charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18 @RonitBoseRoy @meramyakrishnan @iamVishuReddy @PuriConnects.”

Well, it will surely be interesting to watch Tyson in an Indian film.

Liger is a sports drama and also stars Ananya Panday and Ramya Krishna. The movie is being shot in Telugu and Hindi, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The movie was supposed to release in September this year but was postponed due to the pandemic. The new release date is not yet announced.

Earlier this year, the first look poster of the film was released, and it had received a great response from Deverakonda’s fans. So, the actor had posted on Instagram, “My loves 🤍 Yesterday you made me emotional, happy emotional :’) Your love has reached me! There was a time I worried if anyone would notice the work I did, if people would turn up to the theaters, yesterday we released just the First Look poster of #Liger and the scenes of celebration across states moved me. Listen & Remember these words – You just wait for the teaser – I am guaranteeing Nation wide Madness! Full Love Your man, Vijay Deverakonda.”

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

