Vijay Deverakonda’s romantic image takes a turn as 'Kingdom' kicks off a power-packed May

May is shaping up to be a milestone month for Vijay Deverakonda, with a new film, fresh music, and a spotlight on the romantic roles that made him a star.

Deverakonda, who shot to national fame with Arjun Reddy, has long been associated with intense, emotionally complex romantic leads. Whether as the self-destructive surgeon in Arjun Reddy or the soft-spoken charmer in Geetha Govindam, he carved a space for himself as the unconventional ‘loverboy’, sometimes unpredictable, many times flawed, but undeniably magnetic.

From Arjun Reddy to Kingdom, Vijay Deverakonda redefines his career this May





In Dear Comrade, his portrayal of an impulsive college student navigating heartbreak stood out for its rawness. With World Famous Lover, he took a more experimental route, playing four different men in love in a bold yet different narrative choice, even if the film didn’t land universally with critics. Taxiwaala added a supernatural twist to his romantic image, with lighter moments that balanced the film’s eerie tone.

May becomes Vijay Deverakonda's month as Kingdom marks his shift from loverboy to mass hero





Now, as he gears up for his next release Kingdom, the actor appears ready to switch gears. Marketed as a rustic action drama, the film will see Deverakonda in a physically demanding, mass-heavy role, a departure from his signature romantic avatars. However, the recently released first single Hridayam Opala suggests that a strong emotional core remains. The track is a beautiful mix of melody with intensity, echoing the very qualities that have defined his earlier characters.

Vijay Deverakonda balances mass action and romance in his highly anticipated release Kingdom





Kingdom is set to hit cinemas on May 30 and carries the weight of high expectations, not just commercially, but in terms of how it positions Deverakonda going forward. The Telugu actor’s attempt to balance romance, action, and mass appeal comes especially at a time when regional stars are increasingly eyeing pan-India success.

The emotional intensity of Hridayam Opala hints at Vijay Deverakonda's enduring romantic appeal in Kingdom





What stands out this month, however, is not just a birthday or a new release, but a clear career transition. Deverakonda’s earlier roles helped build his image as a romantic icon, but Kingdom may just redefine him as a complete mainstream lead. Whether audiences embrace this shift remains to be seen, but with his birthday and an interesting lineup of movies, May seems to be becoming Vijay’s month!