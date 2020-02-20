Confirmed! Ananya Panday joins the cast of Vijay Deverakonda’s next

Vijay Deverakonda is a star down South, but thanks to his Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, the actor has become a household name. Now, he is all set to make his Bollywood debut with director Puri Jagannadh’s next which is being co-produced by Karan Johar.

A few days ago, there were reports of Ananya Panday joining the cast of the film and now, it has been confirmed that the actress will romance Vijay in the film. Dharma Productions posted on Instagram, “Happy to welcome on board the gorgeous @ananyapanday for our Pan-India venture with @thedeverakonda directed by @purijagannadh, produced by @karanjohar, @charmmekaur & @apoorva1972. ‪Let the madness begin💪🏻 @puriconnects #PCfilm #AnanyaPandayVijayDeverakonda.”

Well, it will surely be interesting to watch Vijay and Ananya’s jodi on the big screen. Earlier, there were also reports of Janhvi Kapoor starring in the film, but it looks like as Janhvi has many films in her kitty, this one went to Ananya.

Apart from this Puri Jagannadh directorial, Ananya has films like Khaali Peeli, Shakun Batra’s next, and a film with Saif Ali Khan in her kitty. The actress recently won Filmfare Best Debut Award for her performance in last year’s releases Student Of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Talking about Vijay Deverakonda, the actor recently had a Telugu release titled World Famous Lover. The film has received a lukewarm response at the box office.