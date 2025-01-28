Rashmika Mandanna confirms relationship, but doesn't mention Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna, often celebrated as India’s ‘National Crush,’ has finally confirmed she is in a relationship. However, the actress chose to keep the identity of her partner under wraps, leaving fans intrigued and sparking further speculation. Rashmika, who is currently gearing up for the release of her period drama Chhaava alongside Vicky Kaushal, shared her thoughts on love, relationships, and personal life in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter.



“Home is my happy place,” Rashmika said when asked about her source of comfort. “It makes me feel anchored, makes me feel rooted. Success can come and go, but home is forever. As much as I enjoy the love and fame I receive, I am still just a daughter, a sister, and a partner. I truly value the personal life that I have.”

The much-loved duo Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the Geetha Govindam poster Instagram/Geetha Govindam

While Rashmika avoided naming her partner, fans have long speculated about her rumoured relationship with Dear Comrade co-star Vijay Deverakonda. The two have been linked since their on-screen chemistry in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade captured audiences' hearts. Their frequent public appearances and Rashmika’s Diwali celebration with Vijay’s family last year have only added fuel to the rumours

A glimpse of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry in Geetha Govindam Instagram/Geetha Govindam

Rashmika also revealed qualities she finds attractive in a partner, saying, “They say eyes are the window to one’s soul, and I believe that. I’m drawn to people who have a smiley face and respect those around them, no matter who they are.”



Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda, in previous interviews, has admitted to being in a relationship but maintained his stance on keeping his personal life private. “I will talk about it when the time is right,” he said, emphasising that he wants to share his story only when he feels it’s necessary.



Despite their reluctance to confirm anything officially, fans continue to root for the duo. Rashmika and Vijay’s close bond, both on and off-screen, has made them one of the most talked-about pairs in the industry.



On the work front, Rashmika is balancing her successful career with upcoming projects like Chhaava, while Vijay remains busy with his own lineup of films. For now, the mystery surrounding their relationship continues to keep fans guessing.