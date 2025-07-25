​4 reasons Vijay Deverakonda’s 'Kingdom' is giving major 'Dear Comrade' déjà vu

As Dear Comrade turns six, fans are drawing comparisons with Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming biggie Kingdom (Saamraajya), and honestly? The parallels are hard to ignore. From intense roles to trailer release timing, here’s what’s got everyone talking.
6 years after Dear Comrade, Vijay Deverakonda brings back the fire in Kingdom
1. Same date, same energy
Dear Comrade hit theatres on 26th July 2019, and this year, the trailer of Kingdom drops on the same day, 26th July. Coincidence? Maybe. But fans are already calling it a strategic full-circle moment in Vijay's career.
2. The return of intense Vijay
Back in Dear Comrade, Vijay delivered one of his most emotionally raw performances: brooding, aggressive, and deeply vulnerable. From what we’ve seen of Kingdom so far, he’s back in beast mode. Long hair, fierce eyes, that signature slow-burn rage. It’s vintage Deverakonda.
3. Chemistry vs. chaos
While Dear Comrade gave us the unforgettable Vijay–Rashmika pairing, Kingdom seems to shift focus from romance to rebellion. But there’s one common thread: high-stakes emotion. Whether it’s love or legacy, Vijay sure knows how to turn the heat up.
4. From comrade to king
If Dear Comrade was about fighting for love, Kingdom looks like a fight for power. The titles alone: “Comrade” vs. “Kingdom”, suggest an evolution. From a revolutionary rebel to someone stepping into legacy, it feels like a cinematic transformation.
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom mirrors Dear Comrade in more ways than one
Kingdom (Saamraajya) hits theatres on 31st July 2025, just five days after Dear Comrade’s anniversary and the trailer drop. Whether it mirrors the emotional pull of Comrade or takes things to a whole new level, we’ll find out soon enough.