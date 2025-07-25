Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

​4 reasons Vijay Deverakonda’s 'Kingdom' is giving major 'Dear Comrade' déjà vu

As Vijay Deverakonda’s Dear Comrade clocks six years, fans spot eerie parallels with his upcoming film Kingdom, from trailer timing to his signature intense avatar.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom trailer drops on Dear Comrade anniversary, fans spot eerie parallels

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 25, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

As Dear Comrade turns six, fans are drawing comparisons with Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming biggie Kingdom (Saamraajya), and honestly? The parallels are hard to ignore. From intense roles to trailer release timing, here’s what’s got everyone talking.

 Vijay Deverakonda\u2019s Kingdom 6 years after Dear Comrade, Vijay Deverakonda brings back the fire in Kingdom


1. Same date, same energy

Dear Comrade hit theatres on 26th July 2019, and this year, the trailer of Kingdom drops on the same day, 26th July. Coincidence? Maybe. But fans are already calling it a strategic full-circle moment in Vijay's career.

2. The return of intense Vijay

Back in Dear Comrade, Vijay delivered one of his most emotionally raw performances: brooding, aggressive, and deeply vulnerable. From what we’ve seen of Kingdom so far, he’s back in beast mode. Long hair, fierce eyes, that signature slow-burn rage. It’s vintage Deverakonda.

3. Chemistry vs. chaos

While Dear Comrade gave us the unforgettable Vijay–Rashmika pairing, Kingdom seems to shift focus from romance to rebellion. But there’s one common thread: high-stakes emotion. Whether it’s love or legacy, Vijay sure knows how to turn the heat up.

4. From comrade to king

If Dear Comrade was about fighting for love, Kingdom looks like a fight for power. The titles alone: “Comrade” vs. “Kingdom”, suggest an evolution. From a revolutionary rebel to someone stepping into legacy, it feels like a cinematic transformation.

 Vijay Deverakonda\u2019s Kingdom Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom mirrors Dear Comrade in more ways than one


Coming soon

Kingdom (Saamraajya) hits theatres on 31st July 2025, just five days after Dear Comrade’s anniversary and the trailer drop. Whether it mirrors the emotional pull of Comrade or takes things to a whole new level, we’ll find out soon enough.

dear comradekingdom movietelugu cinemasouth indian filmsvijay deverakonda

Related News

India’s billion-pound beef paradox
Contributed Post

India’s billion-pound beef paradox challenges its sacred Hindu values

Nitin Mehta
Kristin Cabot resigns from Astronomer after viral Coldplay clip
Business

Kristin Cabot resigns from Astronomer after viral Coldplay clip with CEO Andy Byron

NatWest
Business

NatWest profit rises 18 per cent, returns £750 million to shareholders

More For You

casting couch

Shocking casting couch confessions that reveal how Bollywood exploitation has evolved

Instagram/surveenchawla/isha.sharvani/its_jamielever/saiyami/barkhasingh0308

5 brave women who called out Bollywood’s casting couch

You know what’s worse than silence? The kind of silence that sounds like applause. Applause for a director who’s known for "launching careers." Praise for a superstar who’s worshipped on-screen but whispers vile things off it. This is the silence that kept Bollywood’s casting couch culture alive for decades.

Forget the dance numbers and the dreamy close-ups. Strip away the sequins, and you often find something ugly festering in Bollywood's shadows. An ugly tradition that’s still thriving. It’s not new. It’s not gone.

Keep ReadingShow less
Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals how Rajamouli uses scale as storytelling in SSMB 29

Instagram/therealprithvi

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares rare insight into Rajamouli’s vision for ‘SSMB 29’

Highlights:

  • SSMB 29 is an upcoming jungle adventure featuring Mahesh Babu, directed by S.S. Rajamouli
  • Prithviraj Sukumaran joins the cast alongside Priyanka Chopra
  • Sukumaran calls Rajamouli a master of “scale as canvas”
  • The actor also addressed trolling faced by Ibrahim Ali Khan in a separate interview

SSMB 29, the much-anticipated collaboration between Mahesh Babu and visionary director S.S. Rajamouli, continues to generate massive buzz across Indian cinema circles. The jungle-themed action adventure, currently in production, boasts a star-studded cast including Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, making it one of the biggest PAN-India spectacles in the works.

In a recent interview, Prithviraj Sukumaran offered a rare behind-the-scenes perspective on Rajamouli’s directorial style. “Scale can never be the story; it’s just the canvas,” the Malayalam superstar explained. “Rajamouli sir chooses large backdrops because he excels at telling a story through big, visual strokes.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Kamal Haasan praises Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu’s 'Maareesan

Kamal Haasan says Maareesan made him laugh and reflect as Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu return with bold new roles

Instagram/supergoodfilms/Getty Images

Kamal Haasan praises Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu’s 'Maareesan' as a rare Tamil film that dares to mix humour with social truth

Highlights:

  • Kamal Haasan praised Maareesan as a film that “dances between wit and depth” in a social media post.
  • The Tamil comedy thriller stars Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu, directed by Sudheesh Sankar.
  • Kamal noted the film’s humour, emotional core, and commentary on societal issues.
  • Maareesan is set for theatrical release on 25 July 2025.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has given his stamp of approval to Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu’s upcoming Tamil film Maareesan, calling it a refreshing mix of comedy, social insight, and strong performances.

The highly anticipated comedy thriller, directed by Sudheesh Sankar and written by V Krishna Moorthy, is set to release in theatres this Friday. Kamal took to his X account to praise the film, describing it as the kind of cinema he naturally gravitates towards both as an audience member and a filmmaker.

Keep ReadingShow less
alice cooper

Alice Cooper reunites original band after 52 years with posthumous Glen Buxton track and new album ‘The Revenge of Alice Cooper’

Instagram/alicecooper/earmusic

Alice Cooper reunites band after 52 years for 'The Revenge of Alice Cooper' album release

Highlights:

  • Alice Cooper releases The Revenge of Alice Cooper on 25 July with original band members
  • First full studio album together since 1973’s Muscle of Love
  • Features a posthumous appearance by late guitarist Glen Buxton
  • Includes 16 tracks with lead singles Black Mamba and Wild Ones

Rock’s most theatrical villain is staging his most surprising resurrection yet. At 77, Alice Cooper has reunited with the original lineup of his namesake band for The Revenge of Alice Cooper, their first full studio album together since 1973. Released on 25 July, the album marks a powerful comeback that revives their signature ‘70s shock-rock sound while delivering fresh energy for longtime fans.

The new 16-track album reunites Cooper with surviving bandmates: rhythm guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith, in what many are calling a long-overdue return. Notably, the album also features a posthumous guitar solo by Glen Buxton, the band’s original lead guitarist who passed away in 1997.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ahaan Panday

Aditya Chopra praises Ahaan Panday for his patience and performance

Instagram/ahaanpandayy

Aditya Chopra calls Ahaan Panday the "new Ranveer Singh" as 'Saiyaara' crosses £9.2 million in four days

Highlights:

  • Saiyaara earns £1.9 million (₹21 crore) on Day 1, becomes Mohit Suri’s biggest opener
  • Ahaan Panday’s loyalty impresses Aditya Chopra, drawing comparisons to Ranveer Singh
  • The actor waited years to debut under YRF despite other offers
  • Ahaan is set to star in two more YRF films, including an upcoming action project

Ahaan Panday is off to a flying start with Saiyaara, which opened on 18 July with a remarkable £1.9 million (₹21 crore) collection on Day 1. Backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF) and directed by Mohit Suri, the film has positioned Ahaan as a promising new face in Bollywood. His patience and commitment to YRF reportedly impressed producer Aditya Chopra so deeply that insiders now claim he sees Ahaan as the “new Ranveer Singh” within the studio.

 Ahaan Panday Ahaan Panday earns Aditya Chopra’s trust with Saiyaara, called the ‘new Ranveer Singh’ by YRF insidersInstagram/ahaanpandayy

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc