Vijay Deverakonda on 'Kingdom': “If I did it for scale I’d have 200 soldiers and a thousand guns”

Highlights:

Vijay Deverakonda says Kingdom was not made to chase pan-India success

Spy thriller set against 1990s Sri Lankan conflict, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri

Actor plays a complex cop in a politically charged setting

Kingdom releases in cinemas on 31 July 2025

With just days left for Kingdom to hit screens on 31 July, Vijay Deverakonda is stepping into release week with cautious optimism. After a string of disappointing films like Liger, Kushi, and The Family Star, Deverakonda insists Kingdom wasn’t chosen to chase trends or market expectations, but for its story.

“Had I done it for market appeal, you’d see hundreds of soldiers and weapons in the teaser. But we kept it raw and real,” the actor told THR India. Helmed by Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri, the political spy thriller might just be Deverakonda’s most crucial project since Arjun Reddy.

Vijay Deverakonda prepares for a powerful transformation in Kingdom Instagram/sitharaentertainments





What is Kingdom about and who stars in it?

Kingdom is set during a volatile period in 1990s Sri Lanka and revolves around a police constable who is sent undercover on a high-stakes mission. As the story unfolds, he discovers the syndicate he’s assigned to infiltrate is led by his estranged brother. The role, which sees Deverakonda don three distinct looks, is layered and emotionally charged, a far cry from the flashy, larger-than-life roles he’s done recently.

The film also stars Satyadev as the antagonist and introduces Bhagyashri Borse. The project is backed by producers Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, a collaboration that Deverakonda says he’s long dreamed of. “Anirudh’s music adds depth. It’s not just background score, it’s narrative,” he shared.

- YouTube youtu.be





Is Kingdom a response to Deverakonda's past failures?

Post-Liger, which was aggressively marketed but panned for weak storytelling, Deverakonda seemed to retreat from the spotlight. Industry insiders say Kingdom marks a clear pivot, both in tone and intent.

“He’s no longer chasing stardom. He’s chasing substance,” a senior trade source noted. The film doesn’t rely on extravagant scale but instead focuses on authentic storytelling. “There’s drama, action, emotion, but all of it rooted in realism,” Deverakonda said.

Even in the teaser, the choice to show a single checkpoint manned by 40 soldiers rather than a cinematic battlefield shows how the film leans to accuracy over exaggeration. “We wanted to reflect what that era and region really looked like, not stage something for box office optics,” he explained.





What makes Kingdom a high-stakes release?

Industry analysts consider Kingdom a turning point. Deverakonda’s once sky-high popularity post-Geetha Govindam has taken a hit. Kingdom is being seen as a “make or break” moment.

“Vijay still has star power and youth appeal. But audience patience is thin. He needs a hit, and soon,” says trade expert Ramesh Bala. If Kingdom succeeds, it could reset his career and put him back on the national map.

But the stakes aren’t just professional. “It’s also deeply personal,” Deverakonda admitted. “This film has taken everything from me both physically and emotionally. And the love I’m already getting from fans makes it all worth it.”

Vijay Deverakonda says Kingdom was made with heart not hype as career pressure builds Instagram/sitharaentertainments





Final thoughts from Deverakonda on Kingdom

Reflecting on the journey, the actor said he felt a mix of nervousness and gratitude. “This film challenged me. From extreme weather to intense emotional scenes, it demanded a lot,” he said, thanking director Tinnanuri and the cast and crew for their commitment. “Without the team’s support, we couldn’t have wrapped in 120 working days.”

He added, “I’ve always believed in giving 100 percent. Kingdom isn’t about hype, it’s about heart.”





As Kingdom readies for release, all eyes are on Deverakonda. Not just to see if he can deliver a hit, but if he can finally turn the page on a challenging chapter.