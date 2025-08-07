Skip to content
Vijay Deverakonda’s 'Kingdom' faces backlash in Tamil Nadu over depiction of Sri Lankan Tamils

Distributors approach Madras High Court for police protection as political group NTK demands ban and claims cultural distortion.

Vijay Deverakonda Kingdom backlash

Kingdom posters removed from Tamil Nadu theatre following NTK protest

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 07, 2025
Highlights:

  • Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda, faces protests in Tamil Nadu for allegedly portraying Eelam Tamils negatively.
  • Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) staged demonstrations outside theatres in Madurai, Trichy, and Ramanathapuram.
  • Protesters tore film posters and demanded a ban, calling the film a distortion of Tamil history.
  • Distributors have moved the Madras High Court seeking police protection to resume screenings.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s new film Kingdom has ignited controversy in Tamil Nadu, where pro-Tamil political group Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) accused the makers of misrepresenting Sri Lankan Tamils. Protests erupted outside theatres across Madurai, Trichy, and Ramanathapuram, with demonstrators tearing down posters and calling for a ban on the film. Distributors have since approached the Madras High Court for police protection to screen the film safely.

Vijay Deverakonda Vijay Deverakonda prepares for a powerful transformation in Kingdom Instagram/sitharaentertainments


Why is Kingdom under fire in Tamil Nadu?

The backlash stems from Kingdom’s portrayal of Sri Lankan Tamils, also referred to as Eelam Tamils, as oppressed hill tribe members exploited by local gangsters. NTK members say this narrative distorts the long, painful history of the Tamil struggle in Sri Lanka, particularly that of the LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam).

NTK State Propaganda Secretary Saravanan accused the film of disrespecting the sacrifices of LTTE fighters. “They fought for 30 years and died but are now shown as enslaved islanders. This is not just inaccurate, it’s insulting,” he told local press.

Another point of contention is the antagonist’s name, Murugan, a name shared with a revered Tamil deity. Protesters say linking such a name with a villain is offensive and culturally insensitive.

- YouTube www.youtube.com


What is the film Kingdom about?

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom is a Telugu-language action drama that released in theatres on 31 July. It stars Vijay Deverakonda as Soori, a police constable-turned-spy on a personal mission in 1990s Sri Lanka to find his missing brother, played by Satyadev.

The story revolves around a displaced tribe from Srikakulam that migrates to Sri Lanka’s fictional Divi Island to escape colonial rule. There, they are exploited by a criminal cartel led by Odiyappan and his son Murugan, played by Venkatesh.

The film opened strong with over £1.8 million (₹18 crore) on day one and has reportedly crossed £8.2 million (₹82 crore) worldwide. Despite being dubbed into multiple South Indian languages and Hindi, the film has faced sharp criticism over its script and portrayal of historical elements.

How did the protests unfold?

Protests began in early August as members of NTK gathered outside key theatres in Tamil Nadu. Viral videos from Jagan Theatre in Ramanathapuram show protesters climbing the building and ripping down promotional banners, while police attempted to control the crowd.

NTK Youth Wing coordinator Idumbavanam Karthi told The Print, “They shouldn’t have even touched this subject with half-baked knowledge. We’re not against all their films, just this one, for disrespecting our history.”

The agitation reportedly forced some theatres to pause screenings temporarily. Protesters also met with theatre management and demanded that screenings be halted until a resolution was reached.

What legal action has been taken?

With tensions escalating, SSI Production, the distributor for Kingdom in Tamil Nadu, filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking police protection. Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy, while hearing the case, stated that protests are acceptable in a democracy but cannot impede a film’s screening unless challenged through appropriate legal channels.

The matter has been adjourned until 7 August, with the court expected to issue further directions on whether theatres can resume full-scale screenings under security.


Meanwhile, the film’s production house, Sithara Entertainments, released a statement asserting that Kingdom is a work of fiction and not intended to hurt public sentiment. However, this has done little to calm the ongoing protests.

eelam tamilskingdom moviesouth indian cinemavijay deverakonda

