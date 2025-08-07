Vijay Deverakonda’s 'Kingdom' faces backlash in Tamil Nadu over depiction of Sri Lankan Tamils

Highlights:
- Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda, faces protests in Tamil Nadu for allegedly portraying Eelam Tamils negatively.
- Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) staged demonstrations outside theatres in Madurai, Trichy, and Ramanathapuram.
- Protesters tore film posters and demanded a ban, calling the film a distortion of Tamil history.
- Distributors have moved the Madras High Court seeking police protection to resume screenings.
Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s new film Kingdom has ignited controversy in Tamil Nadu, where pro-Tamil political group Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) accused the makers of misrepresenting Sri Lankan Tamils. Protests erupted outside theatres across Madurai, Trichy, and Ramanathapuram, with demonstrators tearing down posters and calling for a ban on the film. Distributors have since approached the Madras High Court for police protection to screen the film safely.
Vijay Deverakonda prepares for a powerful transformation in Kingdom Instagram/sitharaentertainments
Why is Kingdom under fire in Tamil Nadu?
The backlash stems from Kingdom’s portrayal of Sri Lankan Tamils, also referred to as Eelam Tamils, as oppressed hill tribe members exploited by local gangsters. NTK members say this narrative distorts the long, painful history of the Tamil struggle in Sri Lanka, particularly that of the LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam).
NTK State Propaganda Secretary Saravanan accused the film of disrespecting the sacrifices of LTTE fighters. “They fought for 30 years and died but are now shown as enslaved islanders. This is not just inaccurate, it’s insulting,” he told local press.
Another point of contention is the antagonist’s name, Murugan, a name shared with a revered Tamil deity. Protesters say linking such a name with a villain is offensive and culturally insensitive.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
What is the film Kingdom about?
Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom is a Telugu-language action drama that released in theatres on 31 July. It stars Vijay Deverakonda as Soori, a police constable-turned-spy on a personal mission in 1990s Sri Lanka to find his missing brother, played by Satyadev.
The story revolves around a displaced tribe from Srikakulam that migrates to Sri Lanka’s fictional Divi Island to escape colonial rule. There, they are exploited by a criminal cartel led by Odiyappan and his son Murugan, played by Venkatesh.
The film opened strong with over £1.8 million (₹18 crore) on day one and has reportedly crossed £8.2 million (₹82 crore) worldwide. Despite being dubbed into multiple South Indian languages and Hindi, the film has faced sharp criticism over its script and portrayal of historical elements.
How did the protests unfold?
Protests began in early August as members of NTK gathered outside key theatres in Tamil Nadu. Viral videos from Jagan Theatre in Ramanathapuram show protesters climbing the building and ripping down promotional banners, while police attempted to control the crowd.
NTK Youth Wing coordinator Idumbavanam Karthi told The Print, “They shouldn’t have even touched this subject with half-baked knowledge. We’re not against all their films, just this one, for disrespecting our history.”
The agitation reportedly forced some theatres to pause screenings temporarily. Protesters also met with theatre management and demanded that screenings be halted until a resolution was reached.
What legal action has been taken?
With tensions escalating, SSI Production, the distributor for Kingdom in Tamil Nadu, filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking police protection. Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy, while hearing the case, stated that protests are acceptable in a democracy but cannot impede a film’s screening unless challenged through appropriate legal channels.
The matter has been adjourned until 7 August, with the court expected to issue further directions on whether theatres can resume full-scale screenings under security.
Meanwhile, the film’s production house, Sithara Entertainments, released a statement asserting that Kingdom is a work of fiction and not intended to hurt public sentiment. However, this has done little to calm the ongoing protests.
Faye Winter defends Love Island 2025 cast after viewers flood Ofcom with complaints
Highlights:
Former Love Island star Faye Winter has hit back at the wave of online hate directed at contestants from the just-concluded 2025 season, calling the comments “vile” and urging viewers to “give them a break.” Her comments come as this year’s series officially became the most complained-about season in the reality show’s history.
Faye, who faced a record-breaking 25,000 Ofcom complaints during her own stint in 2021, took to Instagram to share her frustration with social media users attacking the current Islanders after Toni Laites and Cach Mercer won the £50,000 (₹5,300,000) prize.
Faye Winter defends Love Island 2025 cast after viewers flood Ofcom with complaints Instagram/faye__winter
Why did Faye Winter speak out against Love Island trolling?
The backlash followed Love Island 2025’s dramatic finale on 5 August, which ended with Toni and Cach crowned as winners. But the season made headlines for another reason: the alarming volume of complaints filed to Ofcom.
Faye, reflecting on her own experience, posted a picture from a flight and a statement slamming viewers for their online cruelty. “These Islanders don’t know you, and you don’t know them,” she wrote. “Before you post that nasty comment, ask yourself, will it actually make your life any better?”
She pointed out the double standards of viewers who demand drama from reality shows and then attack contestants for delivering it. “The performing monkeys you were entertained by are out of the circus now,” she added. “Let them rest… let them process the experience and do their eight seasons of therapy with someone who’s actually qualified.”
How many complaints were made about Love Island 2025?
According to Ofcom, more than 9,000 complaints were received in July alone, primarily concerning the alleged bullying of contestant Shakira. The episodes between 22 July and 25 July drew thousands of viewer complaints, including 2,272 complaints in a single night.
Further allegations were made about misogynistic behaviour by male Islanders, particularly contestants Dejon and Harrison Solomon. Some 1,000 complaints were lodged in mid-July regarding gender-based misconduct and inappropriate comments.
These figures surpass even the explosive 2021 season, when Faye’s heated argument with then-partner Teddy Soares sparked a national debate and 25,000 Ofcom complaints, though the regulator ultimately declined to take action.
Faye lashes out at Teddy | Love Island 2021 youtu.be
What has Faye Winter said about her own experience?
Since leaving the villa, Faye Winter has become one of the few ex-contestants to consistently speak up about the mental health toll of reality TV. On the We Need To Talk podcast hosted by Paul C. Brunson, she revealed she felt “worthless and alone” after coming off the show and even experienced suicidal thoughts.
“I remember feeling like all the pillars in my life were crumbling,” she said through tears. “I didn’t want to be in this house, I didn’t want to be around these people, I didn’t want to be doing this job.”
She echoed these sentiments during an earlier appearance on Fabulous Magazine’s Shamed YouTube series, where she admitted: “At one point, when I came out of Love Island, I thought I was the worst person in the world.”
Love Island star Faye Winter breaks silence on trolling after record Ofcom complaintsInstagram/faye__winter
What is ITV doing to protect Love Island contestants?
In response to growing concern over contestants’ welfare, ITV has implemented stricter duty of care protocols in recent years. These include psychological assessments, training on media handling, and post-show therapy sessions.
A spokesperson from ITV previously confirmed that all Islanders are now given mental health support both before entering the villa and after their exit. This includes therapy access, financial advice, and social media training.
Faye Winter's latest story Instagram Screengrab/faye__winter
But as Faye’s comments underline, the work may not be enough unless audiences take more responsibility for the impact of their words.