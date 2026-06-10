Diljit Dosanjh, AR Rahman and Imtiaz Ali dedicate 'Kya Kamaal Hai' to refugees worldwide

Highlights

A special version of Kya Kamaal Hai has been released ahead of Main Vaapas Aaunga.

The song is dedicated to refugees and displaced communities around the world.

Diljit Dosanjh filmed the video while on his ongoing AURA Tour.

Director Imtiaz Ali said the track is a message of hope and solidarity for those forced to leave their homes.

A song inspired by displacement and resilience

Days before the release of Main Vaapas Aaunga, the film's makers have revealed a special version of Kya Kamaal Hai that shifts the focus beyond the story on screen to a global humanitarian issue.

Featuring lead actor Diljit Dosanjh, the video is dedicated to refugees around the world who have been forced to leave their homes because of conflict, violence and persecution. The song will play during the end credits of the film when it arrives in cinemas on Friday.

According to the makers, the video acknowledges the pain and loss experienced by displaced communities while celebrating the resilience and hope that help them endure difficult circumstances.

Why the theme connects with Main Vaapas Aaunga

The collaboration brings together Dosanjh, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, composer A. R. Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil.

Ali said migration remains one of the defining stories of the modern world and described Kya Kamaal Hai as both a tribute to those displaced by war and hatred and a message of hope.

The director linked the song's theme directly to Main Vaapas Aaunga, which is rooted in the legacy of Partition. He noted that the mass displacement experienced during Partition forced millions to leave their homes, while similar tragedies continue to unfold in different parts of the world today.

One of the video's most striking moments features a quote from an anonymous refugee: "If I had a choice between death and leaving my home, I would have gladly chosen death. Unfortunately, I did not have such a choice."

Ali said the song represents the team's expression of solidarity with people affected by such experiences and described it as an attempt to offer comfort in a world still shaped by conflict and migration.

A love story set against the backdrop of history

Produced by Applause Entertainment and Birla Studios in association with Window Seat Films, Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah.

The film follows a romance that unfolds across different decades, connecting the past and present through memories of a love that refuses to fade with time.

While Main Vaapas Aaunga is built around a personal story, Kya Kamaal Hai broadens its emotional reach, using the film's end credits to reflect on the millions of people worldwide who continue to live with the realities of displacement and exile.