Karan Johar's £21,000 offer for an Aamir Khan film reopened an old debate

Highlights

Karan Razdan has recalled Karan Johar's alleged £21,000 offer for the script of the shelved film Time Machine.

The ambitious project was set to star Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, with Shekhar Kapur directing.

Razdan also revealed the emotional inspiration behind the film and why several revival attempts never materialised.

A decades-old Bollywood project has returned to the spotlight after writer and filmmaker Karan Razdan revisited the story behind Time Machine, the shelved science-fiction drama that was meant to bring together Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla and director Shekhar Kapur. Alongside revealing how the film was conceived, Razdan claimed Karan Johar once tried to acquire the script, but the proposed fee reignited discussions about its value.

Karan Razdan recalls Karan Johar's offer

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Razdan said several producers explored reviving Time Machine over the years, including Manmohan Shetty, Ramesh Taurani, Karan Johar and Firoz Nadiadwala.

According to Razdan, discussions with Dharma Productions began after Shekhar Kapur asked him to meet Jugal Hansraj, who was then overseeing the company's story department. Razdan said he wanted to narrate the script himself but was told Johar preferred reading it.

He claimed he was later informed that Dharma would offer Rs 25 lakh (around £21,000) for the screenplay.

Recalling his reaction, Razdan said, "Sona kharidne aaye ho ya pital kharidne aaye ho? Yeh toh samjho ki kya de raha hoon main aapko?"

He also said Johar did not meet him in person, adding that he had expected a face-to-face discussion given Shekhar Kapur's involvement in the project.

The story behind Time Machine

Razdan revealed that Time Machine followed Aamir Khan's character, who accidentally travels back to the era of the Mahabharata after failing to operate a time machine.

The character finds himself witnessing the great war and encounters Lord Krishna, who tells him the Mahabharata is underway.

Beyond its fantasy premise, Razdan said the film centred on a young man's longing to meet his late parents. The protagonist, raised by relatives played by Paresh Rawal and Rohini Hattangadi, is treated as a servant by their sons, portrayed by N D Balraj and Gulshan Grover.

A story born from personal loss

Razdan said the idea for Time Machine emerged while he and Shekhar Kapur were working on Dushmani.

After Kapur lost his mother and Razdan lost his father within six months of each other, the pair spoke about wishing they could meet their deceased parents one last time. That conversation eventually became the foundation of the screenplay.

Razdan said he completed the story, screenplay and dialogues within three months, after which Kapur brought composers Laxmikant-Pyarelal on board. He also narrated the script to lyricist Anand Bakshi and the principal cast, including Aamir Khan and Paresh Rawal.

Why the film never returned

Razdan said Time Machine attracted interest long after it was shelved.

He recalled narrating the story to producer Firoz Nadiadwala at Rakesh Roshan's home, where Hrithik Roshan was also present. However, the project failed to move forward because the team could not settle on a director.

According to Razdan, Shekhar Kapur believed he should remain involved purely as the writer so he could continue shaping the screenplay during production. Rajkumar Santoshi's name was later discussed, but Razdan felt the filmmaker was not suited to the project's genre.

Although Time Machine never reached the screen, Razdan's latest remarks have renewed interest in one of Bollywood's most talked-about unfinished films.