Rashmika Mandanna to star opposite Salman Khan in ‘Sikandar’

The actress is currently awaiting the release of Pushpa: The Rule, which reunites her with co-star Allu Arjun.

Rashmika Mandanna (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna will feature opposite superstar Salman Khan in the upcoming movie Sikandar, the makers announced on Thursday.

Salman will play the titular role in the movie, which will be directed by A R Murugadoss of Ghajini and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty fame.

Set to be released in theatres on Eid 2025, the project will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner ‘Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’.

“Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can’t wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025,” the production company posted on ‘Instagram’.

In a post on her ‘Instagram’ story, Mandanna said she is excited to be a part of Sikander.

“You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is. Surprise!! I am truly grateful and honoured to be a part of #Sikandar,” the 28-year-old actor wrote.

Mandanna, best known for Telugu hits such as Chalo, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, Pushpa: The Rise, and Sita Ramam, made her debut in Hindi cinema with Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye.

She was most recently seen in filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

The actress is currently awaiting the release of Pushpa: The Rule, which reunites her with co-star Allu Arjun.

She will also star in Chaava with Vicky Kaushal.

