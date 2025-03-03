Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Ranbir Kapoor’s nude walk in 'Animal': Sandeep Reddy Vanga opens up about why and how he shot it

The Animal director questions why the film industry praises Ranbir Kapoor while targeting him for the same movie.

Ranbir Kapoor’s nude walk in 'Animal': Sandeep Reddy Vanga opens up about why and how he shot it

Ranbir Kapoor’s intense nude walk in Animal—a scene that pushed boundaries and became one of the film’s most talked-about moments.

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 03, 2025
Pooja Pillai
See Full Bio

Ranbir Kapoor’s intense performance in Animal pushed boundaries, but one scene, in particular, has taken the internet by storm—his daring nude walk. The sequence, where Ranbir strides naked, covered in blood, holding an axe, is one of the most gripping moments of the film. While it shocked audiences, shooting it was an even bigger challenge.



Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his raw and unfiltered storytelling, recently addressed the scene and the industry’s reaction to Animal. In an interview, he pointed out how the same critics who slammed the film for its violence and misogyny were all praises for Ranbir’s performance. “The same people who criticised the film had no problem saying Ranbir was brilliant. I’m not jealous of Ranbir, but why is there a difference in how they see our work?” he asked. According to him, actors work on multiple films a year, making them a safer bet for praise, whereas directors take years to bring a project to life and are easier to criticise.

Coming back to the scene itself, filming the nude walk required careful planning. A closed set with minimal crew members was arranged to ensure privacy and comfort for Ranbir. The team worked extensively on camera angles, lighting, and VFX to maintain the intensity of the scene without crossing censorship guidelines. Despite the logistical and creative challenges, Ranbir was fully committed to bringing the director’s vision to life.

While Animal faced backlash for its brutality, it became a massive box office success, earning over ₹500 crore domestically. The film marked the biggest hit of both Vanga’s and Ranbir’s careers, proving that audiences were captivated despite—or perhaps because of—its controversial elements.

Love it or hate it, Animal has ensured that both Ranbir and Vanga remain at the centre of conversation. And the now-iconic nude walk? It’s already cemented its place as one of the boldest moments in Indian cinema.

animaldirectorfilmsinterviewkabir singhranbir kapoorstorytellingtoxic masculinitysandeep reddy vanga

Related News

Wes Streeting
News

Labour hasn’t always got it right on Muslim engagement, says Streeting

Uttarakhand avalanche rescue
News

Eight dead in avalanche in India's Uttarakhand as rescue ops end

8-year-old Binita Chhetry’s
Entertainment

8-year-old Indian Binita Chhetry’s dance on Britain’s Got Talent wins standing ovation

Oscars 2025: 10 fashion moments that stole the show
Entertainment

Oscars 2025: 10 fashion moments that stole the show

More For You

Oscars 2025: 'Anora' dominates with five wins, 'Conclave' and 'The Brutalist' also take top honours

(L-R) Adrien Brody, winner of the Best Actor award for 'The Brutalist', Mikey Madison, winner of the Best Actress award for 'Anora', Zoe Saldana winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for 'Emilia Pérez' and Kieran Culkin winner of the Best Actor in a Supporting Role for 'A Real Pain', pose in the press room during the 97th Annual Oscars at Ovation Hollywood on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

Getty Images

Oscars 2025: 'Anora' dominates with five wins, 'Conclave' and 'The Brutalist' also take top honours

Independent film Anora -- the tale of a sex worker whose marriage to the son of a Russian oligarch quickly unravels -- was the big winner at the Oscars on Sunday, scooping five awards including best picture.

Sean Baker's black comedy also took home the Academy Awards for best director, best editing, best original screenplay and best actress for 25-year-old star Mikey Madison. "This is a dream come true," said Madison.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kangana Ranaut apologises to Javed Akhtar, settles defamation case after years-long legal battle

Bollywood actor and newly elected MP Kangana Ranaut has officially resolved her defamation dispute

Getty Images

Kangana Ranaut apologises to Javed Akhtar, settles defamation case after years-long legal battle

After nearly five years of legal battles, Bollywood actor and newly elected MP Kangana Ranaut has officially resolved her defamation dispute with veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar. In a settlement reached before a special court in Mumbai, Ranaut issued an unconditional apology for her past remarks, bringing an end to a case that had been dragging on since 2020.

The conflict began in July 2020, when Kangana, in a media interview following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, mentioned Javed Akhtar’s name while discussing the alleged power struggles within Bollywood. Akhtar took offence and filed a defamation case, stating that her statements had damaged his reputation. A year later, Kangana countered with a complaint of her own, accusing Akhtar of intimidation and undue pressure regarding a separate controversy involving actor Hrithik Roshan.

Keep ReadingShow less
10 legendary actors who shockingly never won an Oscar: Academy’s most unbelievable misses

The elusive golden prize—Hollywood’s ultimate symbol of cinematic excellence, yet out of reach for some of its greatest talents

Getty Images

10 legendary actors who shockingly never won an Oscar: Academy’s most unbelievable misses

Winning an Oscar is like getting into an exclusive club where the bouncers are impossibly picky. Some actors waltz in on their first try, while others knock on the door year after year, only to be told, “Not tonight.” These Hollywood legends have delivered powerhouse performances, racked up multiple nominations, and still—no golden statue to show for it. It’s almost criminal. So, who are the greatest actors who have been snubbed time and time again? Here’s the list of the most-nominated stars who have yet to make that victory speech.

The A-list of Oscar bridesmaids and groomsmen!

Keep ReadingShow less
Rakesh Chaurasia: Upholding a legacy of flute mastery

Rakesh Chaurasia

Asian Arts Agency

Rakesh Chaurasia: Upholding a legacy of flute mastery

ARTS organisation Milap celebrates 40 years with a stunning Spring/Summer 2025 season, featuring a headline performance by world-renowned musician Rakesh Chaurasia.

The nephew and disciple of flute legend Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia brings his soulful ragas, intricate rhythms, and spontaneous improvisations to the UK stage with a performance at the University of Liverpool on March 16 as part of a UK tour.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zendaya joins Shrek 5 as Felicia: First look at the highly-anticipated sequel
Zendaya Joins Shrek 5 as Felicia: First Look at the Highly-Anticipated Sequel
Youtube/Universal Pictures

Zendaya joins Shrek 5 as Felicia: First look at the highly-anticipated sequel

Shrek is back, and this time, there’s a new face in the mix. The long-awaited fifth instalment of the beloved animated franchise has finally dropped its first teaser, and it brings a major surprise! Zendaya is officially part of the Shrek universe. She will be voicing Felicia, the now-grown daughter of Shrek and Fiona, alongside returning favourites Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy.

The teaser, which was released by Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation, has already sent fans into a frenzy. In the short clip, Donkey, ever the troublemaker, is seen interacting with the magic mirror, leading to a hilarious exchange that gives us our first glimpse of Felicia. Shrek and Fiona’s triplets, first introduced in Shrek The Third, are now older, hinting at a time jump in the story. With Zendaya voicing Felicia, it’s likely we’ll soon hear who will be playing her brothers, Fergus and Farkle.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc