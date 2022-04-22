Website Logo
  Saturday, April 23, 2022
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor starts filming his next Animal

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who recently tied the knot with Alia Bhatt, has resumed work post his star-studded wedding ceremony.

The actor has started shooting for his upcoming film Animal, which also stars well-known Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. Both actors commenced shooting for the much-anticipated film in Manali, the makers announced on Friday.

The Hindi-language crime drama is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh (2019) fame. Bhushan Kumar is bankrolling the film under his banner T-Series Films. The production company said the team is currently filming in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

“Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna kickstart the first schedule of the film in Himachal Pradesh,” the statement read.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures, Animal is scheduled for its theatrical release on August 11, 2023. Actors Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol will also be seen portraying important characters in the film.

In addition to Animal, Ranbir Kapoor has a few more exciting projects in his pocket. He will next be seen in the first part of filmmaker Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra. The adventure fantasy drama marks his maiden onscreen collaboration with his wife Alia Bhatt. Produced by Dharma Productions, the mega-budgeted film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in important roles and is set to hit screens on September 9.

Kapoor also headlines filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s next which still remains untitled. The film marks his first collaboration with actress Shraddha Kapoor.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

