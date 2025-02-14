Ranbir Kapoor launches his lifestyle brand 'Arks' in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has stepped into the fashion industry with his lifestyle brand, Arks. The brand’s flagship store, located at 201 Waterfield Road in Bandra, Mumbai, officially opened on February 15. A decade in the making, Arks focuses on premium footwear and wardrobe essentials, including tailored shirts, classic white T-shirts, and well-fitted trousers. Reflecting Kapoor’s signature style, the brand blends sophistication with a relaxed, everyday aesthetic inspired by his cinematic journey and personal fashion evolution.
Kapoor credits Mumbai, his hometown, as a key influence in shaping Arks . “I’ve travelled to many cities, but nothing matches Mumbai’s energy. This city teaches you to rise after every fall. It’s a part of my soul,” he said. The brand embodies this resilient and dynamic spirit, aiming to offer stylish yet comfortable pieces that resonate with urban lifestyles.
A deep-rooted love for sneakers also played a crucial role in Arks’ creation. In a promotional video, Kapoor recalled his first-ever pair of sneakers, calling them his most prized possession. “I kept them in a box for months, just admiring them. Sneakers have always been special to me,” he shared. This personal connection is evident in Arks’ footwear collection, which prioritises both comfort and design.
Ranbir Kapoor at the grand opening of ARKS in Mumbai, unveiling his highly anticipated sneaker and fashion brand.Instagram/ranbirkapooruniverse
The launch of Arks has generated significant buzz among fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. Kapoor’s wife, actress Alia Bhatt, showed her support on social media, calling Arks a “dream ten years in the making.” At the store’s opening, Kapoor made a stylish appearance in a white T-shirt, beige pants, and white sneakers, effortlessly embodying the brand’s essence.
Arks marks Kapoor’s formal entry into the world of fashion and lifestyle. With a focus on quality, timeless style, and personal storytelling, the brand is set to hopefully carve its own niche especially in todays competitive fashion landscape.