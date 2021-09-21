Website Logo
  • Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor set to shoot a special song for Dharma Productions’ Mr Lele

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Buzz has it that Ranbir Kapoor is set to feature in a special song for Dharma Productions’ upcoming film Mr Lele. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in principal roles. And if reports are to be believed, the lead pair may also feature in the same song with Kapoor.

A well-placed source tells a publication that the team is set to film the song at Mehboob Studios from Wednesday. “It will be shot at Mehboob Studios from Wednesday. Ranbir has been rehearsing for it there over the last few days. It is a solo track and is being choreographed by Ganesh Acharya,” the source divulges.

The source goes on to add that the song in question is going to be a particular highlight and that it is one of the last things to be shot for the film. Apart from this, the team will gather together to shoot some patchwork shots next month.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has several interesting films in the pipeline. He is presently waiting for the release of Yash Raj Films’ dacoit drama Shamshera, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

He next will be seen in the first installment of Dharma Productions’ much-delayed adventure fantasy drama Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy in important roles.

The talented actor also headlines Luv Ranjan’s next directorial. The untitled film sees him sharing the screen space with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. The Sanju (2018) actor has also signed on to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s much-awaited film Animal. Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Parineeti Chopra also play pivotal roles in the forthcoming psychological thriller.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

