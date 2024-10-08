  • Tuesday, October 08, 2024
‘Jigra’ and Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ have a common theme, says Alia Bhatt

Bhatt clarifies that apart from a shared theme of family sacrifice, the two films have little in common.

Alia Bhatt (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

Actor Alia Bhatt clarified the perceived similarities between her upcoming film Jigra and her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s film Animal during a press event on Monday. She noted that while both films share a central theme of going to great lengths for a loved one, the similarities end there. “I know people have been comparing the two, but there really aren’t many similarities. It’s not just about Animal or Jigra; a common theme in many films is doing something for a loved one,” Bhatt said.

In Jigra, Bhatt plays a sister determined to save her brother, portrayed by Vedang Raina, from a life-threatening situation, while Animal follows Ranbir’s character as he avenges those who targeted his father. Bhatt further emphasised that this kind of storyline is common across many films, adding that “aside from that one aspect, there aren’t any direct similarities between the two films.”

The actor also spoke about the dynamic between her and Kapoor, her co-star from Brahmastra. Despite working on films simultaneously, Bhatt said they are highly supportive of each other. “I wouldn’t say there’s any competition between us. I feel fortunate that my husband is also my best friend and a wonderful actor. We often discuss our films and scenes with each other,” she said.

Bhatt was speaking at a song launch event for Jigra, which she attended with her co-star Vedang Raina and director Vasan Bala.

