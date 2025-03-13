Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Alia Bhatt opens up on ADHD, anxiety & motherhood: “I’m doing it my way”

At an intimate pre-birthday gathering, Alia Bhatt opened up about her mental health journey, choosing therapy and self-awareness to manage her ADHD and anxiety.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt celebrates her birthday early, cutting cakes with paparazzi and sharing smiles ahead of turning 32

ETimes
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 13, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Alia Bhatt recently opened up about her personal struggles with mental health during a quiet media meet held before her birthday. Surrounded by close friends, journalists, and her husband Ranbir Kapoor, Alia cut her cake early this year ahead of turning 32. But instead of making the gathering just about celebrations, she took a moment to speak honestly about her journey with ADHD, anxiety, and how she’s learning to cope.

Alia, in her usual straightforward way, explained how therapy has become a key part of her life. “I go to therapy once a week. It clears my head. I’m not someone who can meditate regularly or follow strict routines, but I’ve realised that just being aware of how I’m feeling helps a lot,” she said. She was open about how her emotions often take over, especially in overwhelming situations. “I get caught up sometimes; I feel my emotions physically. It’s hard to stay present in those moments, but knowing what’s happening inside me helps me get through them,” she added.

The actor spoke about being diagnosed with ADHD and anxiety, a process she described as strangely reassuring. “After I got the diagnosis, it all made sense. I wasn’t just having ‘bad days.’ There was something deeper. Getting clarity made me feel less out of control,” she shared. She also talked about how social events used to make her physically uncomfortable. “My body would heat up, and I’d feel restless. It wasn’t easy to focus or stay calm,” she said.

Despite having the option, Alia has chosen not to take medication. Instead, she’s decided to manage her condition through therapy, self-awareness, and small daily efforts. “I’m not on medication, although I could be. I’m working on it my way, and I think I’m doing okay,” she said.

One simple tool that’s helping her these days? A children’s book. “I read The Book of Emotions to my daughter Raha. It explains feelings in such a basic way, but honestly, it feels like I’m reminding myself, too. We all need to hear that it’s normal to have ups and downs.”

During the event, both Alia and Ranbir politely asked photographers to avoid clicking pictures of Raha or posting about her on social media. “We just want to keep things simple for her,” they said.

Alia’s honest take on mental health reminds us that even when life looks perfect from the outside, everyone’s fighting their own battles and sometimes, small steps make a big difference.

adhdcoping mechanismsdiagnosismedication managementmental health strugglespersonal battlesselfawarenesstherapychildrens bookranbir kapooralia bhatt

Related News

Kim Kardashian Didn’t Know Ambanis Before Accepting Invite
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian didn’t know the Ambanis before saying yes to their ‘Wild’ 50-pound wedding invite

Southport stabbings: Terrorism watchdog rejects definition change
News

Southport stabbings: Terrorism watchdog rejects definition change

Deliveroo posts first annual profit after 12 years
Business

Deliveroo posts first annual profit after 12 years

More For You

Deepika Padukone Stuns as Sabyasachi’s Muse for 25th Anniversary

Deepika Padukone makes a stunning runway comeback, opening Sabyasachi’s 25th anniversary show in signature elegance

Deepika Padukone returns to the runway as Sabyasachi’s first Bollywood muse for his 25th anniversary show

When Sabyasachi Mukherjee decided to mark his 25th year in fashion with a grand showcase, he broke one of his own long-standing rules by inviting Deepika Padukone to open the show. It was the first time he ever brought a Bollywood star onto his runway, and he’s clear it will likely be the last. But for Deepika, he made an exception.

“I’ve never featured Bollywood at my shows,” Sabyasachi admitted. “But for my 25th anniversary, I wanted it to be personal. Deepika was the only person I could think of who carries the essence of what I believe in: tradition, modernity, and a certain quiet strength that speaks for India on a global stage.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Kareena Kapoor on Avoiding Intimate Scenes: “Not Necessary”

Kareena Kapoor in conversation with Gillian Anderson: A candid chat on acting choices and personal boundaries

Getty Images

Kareena Kapoor tells Gillian Anderson the reason why she turns down intimate scenes

Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of Bollywood’s most loved stars, has spent over two decades making deliberate choices about the roles she takes. One of those decisions is steering clear of sex scenes on screen, a stance she recently explained in a conversation with Gillian Anderson for The Dirty Magazine.

Kareena was upfront about her reasons. “I’ve never felt the need to do it,” she said. For her, intimacy doesn’t have to be shown explicitly to tell a compelling story. “I don’t think it’s necessary to push a narrative forward,” she added, making it clear that such scenes have never been part of her creative comfort zone. Unlike many in the industry, she’s never seen them as essential to her craft.

Keep ReadingShow less
Salman Khan , Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan’s

Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan spotted together at Aamir’s Mumbai residence, sending fans into a frenzy

Getty Images

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan visit Aamir Khan’s house ahead of birthday, fans spot Aamir asking SRK to cover his face

On Wednesday night, something unexpected unfolded outside Aamir Khan’s Mumbai residence. Bollywood’s biggest stars, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan were all under one roof. The timing of their gathering had fans buzzing, as Aamir’s 60th birthday is just around the corner, followed by Eid later this month.

But it wasn’t just the reunion of the three Khans that grabbed attention. A short video clip from the evening has sparked curiosity and plenty of theories online. In the video, Aamir Khan is seen walking down the stairs first, only to notice the crowd of paparazzi waiting outside. Before Shah Rukh Khan follows, Aamir turns around and signals him to cover his face. SRK, dressed in black, promptly pulls up his hoodie and hurries to his car, surrounded by security, avoiding any direct camera flashes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Is Sadie Sink joining Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 as Jean Grey?

Rumours swirl as Sadie Sink steps into a major role in the Spider-Man universe

Getty Images

Is Sadie Sink joining Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 as Jean Grey?

Sadie Sink, known for her breakout role as Max in Stranger Things, is stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reports say she’s set to star alongside Tom Holland in the next Spider-Man movie. Filming is expected to begin later this year, with the movie slated for release on July 31, 2026. Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will be behind the camera, while Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige are producing.

Fans speculate: Will Sadie Sink play Jean Grey or a classic Spider-Man character?Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Kim Kardashian spills on Kris Humphries £1.5M engagement ring drama: “I paid for most of It”

Kim Kardashian reflects on her £1.5M engagement ring from Kris Humphries, revealing she paid for most of it

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian spills on Kris Humphries £1.5M engagement ring drama: “I paid for most of It”

Kim Kardashian has lifted the lid on one of the lesser-known chapters from her whirlwind marriage to former NBA player Kris Humphries. During a candid conversation on a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed that she had to return her £1.5 million engagement ring to Kris as part of their divorce settlement despite her claim that she paid for most of it herself.

Kim and Kris tied the knot in 2011 after a highly publicised romance that culminated in an extravagant wedding special for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. However, the marriage lasted just 72 days, sparking a media frenzy and fuelling speculation about the authenticity of their relationship. Now, more than a decade later, Kim is revisiting the events that led to their split.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc