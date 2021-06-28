Website Logo
  Monday, June 28, 2021
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt wraps up the shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie was supposed to release in September last year but was postponed due to the pandemic.

The makers later decided to release it in July this year, but the shooting was put on hold due to the second wave of Covid-19. A few days ago, the shooting of the film resumed and now, it has been wrapped up.

Recently, Alia took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. In several tweets, she wrote, “We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later! This film and set has been through two lock downs.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film all together! But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic, mind blowing, heart wrenching life changing experience! Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years..”

“I walk out of this set a diff person today! I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you When a film ends a part of you ends with it! Today I’ve lost a part of me.. Gangu I love you! You will be missed Heart suit P.S – & special mention to my crew! my family and my friends for these two years . Without you nothing would have been possible! Love you guys!!!,” she added.

Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. The teaser of the film was released a few months ago, and it had received a great response. Now, we wait to know the new release date of the film.

