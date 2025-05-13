Alia Bhatt's British citizenship questioned after her mother Soni Razdan's India-Pakistan Instagram post

Skip to content
Instagram/ sonirazdan
May 13, 2025
Alia Bhatt, one of Bollywood’s most prominent stars, has found herself at the centre of controversy regarding her British citizenship following a social media post by her mother, Soni Razdan. The post, which amplified a petition urging India and Pakistan to "stop the hostilities," has ignited a wave of criticism, with many netizens questioning Bhatt’s loyalty to India.

Soni Razdan, a British-born actress, shared the petition on her official Instagram account, urging peace between the two nations. She wrote, “Above all – PEACE. Sign the petition. Link in bio.” The petition aimed to advocate for peace amidst the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. However, the post quickly attracted backlash, and after facing intense criticism, Razdan deleted the post. Despite this, the negative reactions continued, with some questioning both her and Alia Bhatt’s patriotism, particularly given Alia’s British citizenship.

Despite her explanation, the controversy surrounding the post persistedScreenshot/ Instagram

One critic wrote in response to Razdan’s Instagram post, “While peace is the ideal goal, it’s important to acknowledge who is truly escalating the conflict. Our soldiers are conducting targeted operations with utmost care, while the other side is openly attacking residential areas and killing civilians. Urging peace without context, especially when our people are dying and defending our borders, feels disconnected from ground reality. Also, this message coming from someone whose daughter enjoys all the privileges of India while holding foreign citizenship raises concerns about sincerity and accountability.”

Soni Razdan responded to the criticism, clarifying her stance. She explained, “My appeal for peace was not towards India but towards Pakistan. They are the aggressors after all. We are simply retaliating and rightly so. I think people have jumped to conclusions. Also, it was more a generalised statement. Hope that clarifies. I’m as devastated as everyone else naturally. War is a terrible thing. No one who has been through a war would wish it on anyone.”

Despite her explanation, the controversy surrounding the post persisted, with many accusing Razdan of contradicting her position in the 2018 film Raazi. The film, in which she played the role of a mother to an Indian spy, was set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan conflict, and some critics pointed out that her current stance appeared at odds with her role in the film.

One critic commented, “Can’t believe you were a part of a movie like Raazi. Please re-watch your own film. And then advocate for peace.” To which Razdan retorted, “Peace has to be between 2 nations unless you think this is a war Pakistan is fighting with itself?”

The scrutiny surrounding Soni Razdan’s post also led to a renewed focus on Alia Bhatt’s British citizenship. Alia, who was born and raised in India, confirmed in an interview promoting her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone that she holds British citizenship. She explained that her mother, Soni Razdan, was born in Birmingham, and, as a result, Alia holds a British passport. This revelation came during a video interview with her Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot, in which Gadot asked Bhatt about her citizenship status.

Soni Razdan responded to the criticism, clarifying her stanceInstagram/ soniarazdan

Alia Bhatt’s British citizenship had been discussed before, but this incident brought it back into the limelight. In 2019, Soni Razdan had also revealed that she holds British citizenship. She later defended her position, saying that while she holds British citizenship, she has always been a responsible citizen of India. In response to the harsh comments she faced, Soni Razdan tweeted, “Urging people to vote against hate has nothing to do with citizenship and everything to do with being a human being. We are all human beings first and citizens of the world we live in. Secularism and democratic principles are values and it’s those that I stand for. #VoteOutHate.”

Razdan further explained her stance in another post, saying, “My father is Indian. I’ve lived in India since I was 3 months old. I pay taxes. I hold an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. If my hard-earned income is good enough to be used to better this nation, then I have a right to voice my opinions too. #VoteOutHate.”

Alia Bhatt’s dual citizenship has not been the only source of controversy. The Bhatt family’s history of outspoken views, particularly on political matters, has often attracted both praise and criticism. The debate surrounding Alia’s British passport and her mother's call for peace between India and Pakistan underscores a deeper conversation about nationalism, citizenship, and the complex nature of public figures expressing their political beliefs.

This incident highlights the often-blurred line between public figures' personal identities and their professional roles. Alia Bhatt, who has largely stayed out of political discussions, now finds herself at the centre of a larger debate about the responsibilities and expectations placed on celebrities, especially in politically charged times. The ongoing discussions about her citizenship and her mother’s stance on peace may continue to spark debate, but it also raises questions about the intersection of politics, identity, and public personas.

