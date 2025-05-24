Alia Bhatt and Simone Ashley share heritage and elegance on the Cannes 2025 red carpet

Alia Bhatt’s first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival wasn’t just about couture. It was a quiet, powerful moment of representation, style, and sisterhood. Dressed in a delicate Schiaparelli gown, she walked the red carpet for the first time, joining a legacy of global icons at the prestigious event. Her presence, however, was about more than glamour. It was a subtle celebration of Indian talent on an international stage.
Alia Bhatt makes elegant Cannes debut in Schiaparelli Getty Images
Bhatt’s ivory-toned, off-shoulder dress featured soft floral embroidery and a dramatic tulle hem. Paired with minimal jewellery, slicked-back hair, and radiant makeup, the look was elegant and understated. Her stylist, Rhea Kapoor, brought out a vintage charm without losing Alia’s signature modern vibe. On Instagram, Alia teased the outfit with a behind-the-scenes photo, holding a fan emblazoned with L'Oréal’s iconic line: “I’m worth it.”
The highlight, though, wasn’t just the dress. During a L’Oréal photo-op, Alia met Bridgerton star Simone Ashley. The two actors, both of Indian heritage, posed together, Simone in a structured Vivienne Westwood outfit and Alia in her Schiaparelli creation. One candid moment stood out where Simone, visibly moved, looked at Alia with a warm smile; Alia caught her gaze, and both burst into laughter.
Fans were quick to call it a “Shanaya meets Kate” moment, linking Alia’s breakout role in Student of the Year to Simone’s Bridgerton character. Social media lit up with admiration: “Two queens,” one user posted. “This is powerful,” said another.
Later that evening, Alia switched to a deep navy Armani Privé gown for L’Oréal’s Lights on Women’s Worth event, which honours female filmmakers. The second look was pure high fashion with bejewelled details, a plunging back, and sapphire accents. Her hair accessory and soft makeup let the gown speak for itself.
The L’Oréal Lights on Women event saw Alia in a navy Armani PrivéGetty Images
This double appearance wasn’t just a fashion statement. It was Alia Bhatt embracing her place on the global stage while connecting with peers like Simone Ashley, who share similar roots. It wasn’t loud or dramatic, but it was a moment that said a lot and did so beautifully.
Justin Bieber faces backlash for ‘I love you’ comment on 17-year-old star Ariana Greenblatt’s post