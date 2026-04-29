Australian minister Tony Burke quotes 'Om Shanti Om' while declaring his love for Shah Rukh Khan

Highlights

Tony Burke called himself a “big” Shah Rukh Khan fan

He named Om Shanti Om as his favourite film of all time

Burke also praised Chak De! India, Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar

He said he is also a fan of A. R. Rahman’s music

Tony Burke’s Bollywood favourites reveal a long-standing fandom

It is not often that a senior politician casually lists Bollywood favourites during an interview, but Tony Burke sounded less like a cabinet minister and more like a long-time Hindi cinema fan during his appearance on the Indian Link podcast.

Burke quickly set the tone by making it clear that his admiration begins with Shah Rukh Khan. Calling himself a “big” fan of the actor, he also spoke warmly about the music of Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman, whose work he said remains among his favourites.

What stood out was not just his appreciation for Bollywood stars, but his familiarity with films across genres, from sports dramas to historical epics and romantic entertainers.

Why Chak De! India and Lagaan stood out

Among the films Burke highlighted was Chak De! India, which he said felt especially familiar because parts of the film were shot in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

When asked whether he backed Australia during the film’s climactic hockey match, Burke responded with humour before admitting that he had actually found himself cheering for India while watching Lagaan.

The moment added another layer to the conversation, showing how deeply some of these films have travelled beyond Indian audiences.

Jodhaa Akbar also earned a place on his list

Burke’s Bollywood preferences are not limited to sports dramas. He also praised Jodhaa Akbar, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, describing the film as both a “beautiful epic” and a “phenomenal film”.

His comments reflected a viewer who has spent enough time with Bollywood to move beyond obvious choices.

Why Om Shanti Om remains his ultimate favourite

Despite naming several films he enjoys, Burke said one title continues to stand above the rest.

He called Om Shanti Om, directed by Farah Khan and marking the Bollywood debut of Deepika Padukone, his favourite film of all time. He even quoted one of the film’s best-known lines about happy endings, saying the dialogue still resonates with him.

For a politician based in Canberra, it was an unexpectedly personal tribute to Bollywood and another reminder of Shah Rukh Khan’s global appeal.