Cannes 2025: 10 moments everyone will talk about from red carpet drama to film controversies and celeb surprises

The Croisette is polished, the champagne is all chilled, and the world’s most famous egos are primed for battle. The 77th Cannes Film Festival kicks off tomorrow, and if you think this is just another parade of pretentious auteurs and air-kissing celebrities, buckle up because this year’s edition is shaping up to be a cinematic hurricane. From career comebacks to AI-generated chaos, political firestorms to fashion meltdowns, here’s the raw, unfiltered lowdown on what’s about to go down.

1. The Palme d’Or bloodbath: Coppola, Lanthimos, Arnold—who’s taking the crown?

Coppola’s £94 million (₹993 crore) gamble Megalopolis is either going to cement his legacy or unravel it. Emma Stone reunites with Yorgos Lanthimos for Kindness, and Andrea Arnold’s Bird is flying high with early Oscar buzz. Oh, and word on the Riviera? A surprise late entry might shake it all up.

Megalopolis, Kindness, and Bird posters – Cannes’ fiercest Palme d’Or contenders face off. IMDB





2. The Apprentice: the film Cannes might boo off the screen

A Trump biopic starring Sebastian Stan? The Apprentice is already Cannes’ most divisive ticket. With reports calling it “brutal” and “politically nuclear,” expect everything from standing ovations to walkouts and maybe even protest placards.

Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump in The Apprentice—the biopic Cannes audiences may love to hate IMDB





3. Red carpet rebels: the era of protest fashion and AI couture

It’s not just about looking good but about making a statement. Zendaya might roll out in an AI-created gown. Timothée Chalamet could push gender-fluid boundaries even further. After Bella Hadid’s viral naked dress last year, what’s next? Cannes 2025’s carpet is all electric.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet turning heads on the red carpet with bold, boundary-pushing looks Getty Images





4. Bollywood lands in Cannes: Alia Bhatt’s fashion-forward debut

Alia Bhatt is finally making her Cannes debut and all eyes are on her. Expect a collision of Indian heritage and high fashion, with global headlines guaranteed. For desi cinema, it’s a major moment.

Alia Bhatt is expected to make a splash at Cannes 2025 with her much-anticipated red carpet debut Getty Images





5. The comeback crew: Johnny Depp, Lindsay Lohan, and the redemption arcs

Johnny Depp’s back with Jeanne du Barry Part II, hoping to reclaim his spot in the Hollywood spotlight. Lindsay Lohan’s rumoured secret project has fans buzzing. Cannes is where careers are reborn or buried.

Johnny Depp returns to the Croisette for Jeanne du Barry Part II, signalling a high-profile comeback IMDB





6. Netflix vs. cinema snobs: the streaming wars rage on

Netflix is back with films in competition, and the debate is hotter than ever. Will Cannes embrace streaming giants this year, or will the old-school gatekeepers throw shade again?

Tension builds as Netflix banners appear across Cannes, reigniting debates over streaming and tradition Netflix





7. Opening night glitter: Leave One Day sets the festival tone

A feel-good French comedy, Leave One Day promises a charming, good start. Directed by Amélie Bonnin, it’s light, breezy, and perhaps just the calm before Cannes’ inevitable chaos.

Leave One Day will light up the opening night with its feel-good charm IMDB





8. Parties you’ll never get into but wish you could

From Kylie Jenner’s yacht rave to Leo DiCaprio’s eco-luxe soirée and Coppola’s wine-fuelled Megalopolis wrap bash, Cannes is as much about the after-hours as it is about arthouse.

Kylie Jenner and Leonardo DiCaprio—Cannes' ultimate after-party royalty Getty Images





9. AI invades Cannes: brilliance or cinema’s doomsday?

A short film entirely written by AI is set to screen and filmmakers are nervous. Will it dazzle or doom the future of storytelling? Either way, Cannes 2025 might become a historic turning point.

AI invades Cannes? Getty Images





10. Greta Gerwig’s jury squad: unpredictable and unapologetic

With Greta at the helm and wildcards like Barry Keoghan and Léa Seydoux beside her, this jury isn’t playing safe. Expect left-field picks, bold statements, and possibly the most talked-about Palme d’Or in years.

The Jury of the 78th Festival de Cannes Festival de Cannes





The last word: Art or absolute chaos?

Will this be the year we remember for cinematic brilliance or backstage meltdowns? For AI revolutions or fashion revolts? Either way, one thing’s certain, Cannes isn’t just a film festival, it’s an unpredictable, glitter-drenched fever dream. And we’re absolutely here for it.