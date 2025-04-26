Skip to content
Martin Scorsese joins Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' as executive producer ahead of Cannes 2025 premiere

The highly anticipated film starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor will debut in the Un Certain Regard section at the prestigious festival.

Martin Scorsese joins Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’ as executive producer

Martin Scorsese backs Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, set for a world premiere at Cannes 2025

Pooja Pillai
Pooja Pillai
Apr 26, 2025
Legendary director Martin Scorsese has come on board as the executive producer for Homebound, the second feature film from Neeraj Ghaywan. The movie, featuring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, will have its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section.

Scorsese’s involvement is a major moment for Indian cinema. He first noticed Ghaywan after watching his acclaimed 2015 debut Masaan, which also premiered at Cannes and won two major awards. When Melita Toscan du Plantier introduced him to Homebound, Scorsese was immediately drawn to its story and cultural depth. “I loved Neeraj’s first film, and when I read this new project, I felt I had to support it. It’s a beautifully crafted film and an important contribution to Indian cinema,” Scorsese said in a note shared by producer Karan Johar.

For Ghaywan, having Scorsese’s name attached is a dream come true. He shared his gratitude on social media, saying that Scorsese’s mentorship through the screenplay and editing process was generous and thoughtful. "He listened with care, understood the nuances, and gave detailed notes. His support has been a humbling experience," Ghaywan wrote.

Homebound marks Ghaywan’s return to Cannes nearly a decade after Masaan made waves at the festival. This new film has also secured French distribution through Ad Vitam, the same company known for award-winning films like A Fantastic Woman and Son of Saul.

Karan Johar, one of the producers, called the film a “rare meeting point of talent and vision,” adding that Scorsese’s involvement lifts Homebound to new heights. Johar, alongside Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, has backed the project under the Dharma Productions banner, with Melita Toscan du Plantier and Marijke deSouza as co-producers.

While the plot of Homebound remains under wraps for now, the excitement surrounding it is palpable. With a powerful cast, strong creative team, and now Scorsese’s backing, Homebound is set to be one of the most anticipated films at Cannes this year.

