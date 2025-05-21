Restored Satyajit Ray film earns standing ovation at Cannes as Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal grace the stage

At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, a quiet but powerful celebration of Indian cinema took place. A newly restored 4K version of Aranyer Din Ratri, Satyajit Ray’s 1970 Bengali film was screened under the Cannes Classics section and received a full standing ovation. Among those present were the film’s lead actors, Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal, both of whom played key roles in the original.

Sharmila Tagore, dressed in a green saree, stepped onto the stage after the screening, met with thunderous applause and an emotional crowd. Her daughter, Saba Ali Khan, who attended the event alongside her, captured the moment on video and shared it online with simple pride. Soha Ali Khan, too, posted a heartfelt “That’s my Amma,” sharing the personal joy of seeing her mother honoured on an international platform.





Originally based on Sunil Gangopadhyay’s novel, Aranyer Din Ratri follows four middle-class men from Kolkata who head to the forests of Palamau seeking escape from city life. What begins as a carefree getaway slowly turns into a subtle exploration of class, loneliness, and self-awareness. Sharmila plays Aparna, a composed and observant city woman, while Simi portrays Duli, a tribal girl with a strong presence.

The film was presented by Wes Anderson, a long-time admirer of Satyajit Ray. He introduced the screening and stood alongside the cast and the restoration team. The project was spearheaded by Martin Scorsese’s The Film Foundation through the World Cinema Project, in collaboration with Shivendra Singh Dungarpur’s Film Heritage Foundation, Janus Films, and Criterion Collection, with support from the Golden Globe Foundation.





This return to Cannes marked a full-circle moment for Sharmila Tagore, who had previously walked the red carpet in 2009 as part of the festival jury. Her earlier collaboration with Ray, Devi, had once been in the running for the Palme d’Or.





Fifty-five years since its release, Aranyer Din Ratri has aged like a quiet classic with its themes still relevant. The Cannes tribute was like celebrating Ray’s lasting impact in world cinema, and of the enduring grace of actors like Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal who helped bring it to life.