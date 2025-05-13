Skip to content
Cannes Film Festival 2025 bans 'full nudity' and 'excessively voluminous' outfits on the red carpet

Aims to maintain a respectful atmosphere

Cannes Film Festival 2025
Cannes Film Festival began on 13 May and runs until 24 May
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 13, 2025
The 78th Cannes Film Festival, which began on 13 May and runs until 24 May, has introduced new guidelines for red carpet attire, prohibiting "full nudity" and "excessively voluminous" outfits.

The updated dress code, now officially part of the festival’s charter, aims to maintain a respectful atmosphere while adhering to French law and the event's established framework. The organisers explained that the intention is not to regulate fashion choices directly, but to prohibit full nudity on the red carpet in line with French law. They stated, “The aim is not to regulate attire per se, but to prohibit full nudity on the red carpet, in accordance with the institutional framework of the event and French law.”

The new rules come after several controversial moments in recent years. In 2022, a topless protester appeared on the red carpet, while Bianca Censori's transparent dress at the Grammys in 2025 drew widespread attention. These events prompted the festival to clarify its dress code.

The new regulations also restrict oversized dresses with long trains, as they can obstruct movement and complicate seating arrangements at gala screenings. While it is not yet clear whether dresses with moderate volume, such as Greta Gerwig’s Barbie-pink gown, will be allowed, the aim is to prevent any disruptions during the event.

Additionally, large bags, including backpacks and tote bags, have been banned during gala screenings to streamline guest movement and enhance security.

This year, several prominent Indian celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, Karan Johar, and Janhvi Kapoor, are expected to attend the prestigious festival, ensuring a star-studded presence on the red carpet.

