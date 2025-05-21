Janhvi Kapoor channels mother Sridevi’s timeless grace at Cannes 2025 in Tarun Tahiliani couture

Janhvi Kapoor’s first walk down the Cannes red carpet wasn’t just about fashion. It was a quiet, graceful nod to her late mother, Sridevi. Dressed in a soft rose outfit designed by Tarun Tahiliani, Janhvi chose not to speak about the tribute, but the resemblance in mood, elegance, and styling made the message loud enough for those who knew her mother’s legacy.

On 20 May, Janhvi stepped onto the red carpet for the premiere of Homebound, accompanied by her co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, director Neeraj Ghaywan, and producers including Karan Johar. The outfit, made from real tissue fabric woven in Benaras, had a delicate sheen and came with a veil that covered her low bun in a look that immediately reminded many of Sridevi’s timeless appearances in traditional wear.

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a rose-hued Tarun Tahiliani outfit





Online conversations quickly picked up, with fans pointing out the subtle similarity. Some even dug out old photos of Sridevi wearing a similar dupatta-draped look, sparking comparisons. Though neither Tahiliani nor stylist Rhea Kapoor confirmed the outfit as a tribute, many felt the influence was unmistakable.





Sridevi was known for bringing together traditional aesthetics with a modern style. Whether on-screen or at global events, she never shied away from Indian fabrics and silhouettes. Janhvi’s Cannes outfit seemed to carry that same energy, classic in structure but styled for an international stage, with pearl jewellery completing the look.

Janhvi Kapoor honours Sridevi's legacy at Cannes 2025 in Tarun Tahiliani couture





While Janhvi turned heads on the red carpet, her co-star Vishal Jethwa had his own emotional moment. He shared that attending Cannes with his mother was a dream come true. In an Instagram post, he wrote about his childhood wish to fly abroad with her. “More than attending Cannes, the real joy is that I’m here with my mum,” he said. His gratitude extended to everyone who supported him, from family to spot boys on set, ending his message with “Jai Hind.”





Homebound, selected for the Un Certain Regard category, explores the journey of two friends from a North Indian village who become police officers. Backed by a powerhouse team including Karan Johar and executive producer Martin Scorsese, the film has already sparked interest.





This year’s Indian presence at Cannes was full of heartfelt moments, and Janhvi’s quiet tribute was truly one of them.