Janhvi Kapoor’s jacket tribute brings Sridevi’s magic back to life

Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently paid tribute to her late mother, the legendary Sridevi, by wearing a custom denim jacket inspired by the 1990 Telugu cult classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. Janhvi took to Instagram to share the look and express her admiration for the film and her mother’s performance, calling the experience deeply emotional and nostalgic.

In her post, Janhvi described the jacket and film as something she is “obsessed” with. She revealed she had watched the re-released version of the film a few days prior and was reminded of the cinematic magic that brought it to life. “Mumma is like an angel fairy princess and so funny and so cute,” Janhvi wrote, remembering Sridevi’s ethereal screen presence.

She also praised co-star Chiranjeevi Konidela, director K. Raghavendra Rao, and the late Amrish Puri, among others, highlighting the film’s humour, visuals, and overall impact. “The revival of this new print couldn’t have been executed by more able hands and is a gift to cinema lovers today,” she added, noting that it “felt like a visual spectacle that would give our contemporary films a run for their money.”

Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari was recently re-released in cinemas, giving fans and the next generation of film lovers an opportunity to experience the classic once again on the big screen. The film, known for its fantastical elements and musical score, holds a special place in Indian cinema history and in Janhvi’s personal memories.

Sridevi, who passed away in 2018, was regarded as one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated actresses. The film remains one of her most iconic roles, and Janhvi’s tribute reflects the emotional bond the actor continues to share with her mother’s legacy.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently enjoying a successful run. She was recently seen in Devara: Part 1 alongside Jr NTR. Her upcoming projects include Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra, Homebound featuring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opposite Varun Dhawan, and Peddi alongside Ram Charan.

The jacket tribute, blending personal sentiment with fashion, has resonated with fans online, reinforcing Janhvi’s connection to her roots and her mother’s iconic cinematic journey.