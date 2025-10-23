Skip to content
Janhvi Kapoor admits cosmetic tweaks under Sridevi's watch and warns girls not to follow celebrity trends blindly

Janhvi Kapoor says she always checked with her mom Sridevi before any cosmetic procedures.

Janhvi Kapoor reflects on late mother Sridevi's guidance on cosmetic choices

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja Pillai
Oct 23, 2025
Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Opened up about facing online trolling over her appearance.
  • Addressed bizarre “buffalo-plasty” claims made by online “experts.
  • Stressed the importance of transparency as a “cautionary tale” for young fans.

You could tell she meant it. Sat across from Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, Janhvi Kapoor wasn’t just repeating polished PR lines. She was thinking on her feet, talking fast about the weirdest rumour she’d seen lately. “Some self-proclaimed doctors were like, ‘Let’s do a review of everything this person has done to their face’,” she recalled on Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle. “And they had my picture come up. They said things like some ‘buffalo plasty’ or something. I don’t even know what that is.”

How did Sridevi guide Janhvi’s choices?

In an industry obsessed with image, Kapoor says her approach to any cosmetic procedures was measured and anything but reckless. She credits her late mother, the legendary Sridevi, with providing a crucial moral compass. “I think I have been very intelligent, conservative and proper about what I have done,” she stated. “Of course, I had the guidance of my mum.”

It’s a rare admission in a business where such topics are often met with flat denials. For Kapoor, it’s about context. Her mother’s guidance was less about endorsement and more about instilling a sense of caution and self-worth, a voice in her ear warning against doing anything for the wrong reasons.

Why is Janhvi Kapoor being an ‘open book’ now?

The actress positioned her honesty as a necessary counter to the toxic culture online. She’s worried about the impact on young, impressionable fans who see edited photos and speculative videos every day. “I don’t want to perpetuate the idea of perfection among young girls,” she explained. “I’m a big believer of ‘you do you’. Do whatever makes you happy.”

It’s hard not to see her point.

But that freedom, she argues, must be rid of judgement. Her decision to talk openly acts as a “cautionary tale.” The core of her message is starkly practical. “If a young girl sees a video like this and decides ‘mujhe bhi ye buffalo-plasty karna hai’ and something goes wrong, that would be the worst thing ever,” she said.


What did Janhvi Kapoor say?

Kapoor dismissed the trolls with a blunt answer: “The value I bring is beyond just how I look,” she said. Then came the mic drop moment. “And I look banging.” You could almost hear the collective nod from hosts Kajol and Twinkle. It was a declaration of self-possession. The work, the talent, the person, it all exists separately from the online noise. Her final piece of advice was simpler: “Live and let live.” The episode is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

