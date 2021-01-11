Janhvi Kapoor starts shooting for Aanand L Rai’s production venture Good Luck Jerry

By Murtuza Iqbal







Janhvi Kapoor impressed one and all with her performance in last year’s release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The movie got a direct-to-digital release on Netflix and received a great response.

Now, today Janhvi’s new film titled Good Luck Jerry has been announced. The shooting of the film kickstarted today in Punjab, and producer Aanand L Rai took to Twitter to make an announcement about it and shared Janhvi’s first look from the film.

He tweeted, “Colour Yellow welcomes 2021 with #GoodLuckJerry starring #JanhviKapoor ! The shooting of our new film has begun today! Directed by: #SiddharthSengupta Written by: #PankajMatta @LycaProductions @sundialent #DeepakDobriyal @sushant_says #MitaVashisht #Neerajsood @sonamsharmaa_.”













Well, Janhvi’s look in the film is quite simple and she has carried it very well.

Good Luck Jerry will be directed by Siddharth Sengupta and it also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sushant Singh, Mita Vashisht, and Neeraj Sood.

Talking about other films of Janhvi, the actress has RoohiAfzana and Dostana 2 in her kitty. While RoohiAfzana is ready for a release, Dostana 2 is currently in production.







Janhvi was also supposed to star in Karan Johar’s directorial Takht, but reportedly, the film has been put on a backburner for now. There were also reports of Janhvi starring in the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen. But, the movie is not yet officially announced.





