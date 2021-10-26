Website Logo
  Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Janhvi Kapoor: I think I am a very hardworking and sincere actor

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her acting debut with Dharma Productions’ Dhadak (2018), has several exciting projects in the pipeline. Talking to a popular digital publication, the actress confirmed that she is presently busy filming for Mili, the official remake of the successful Malayalam film Helen (2019).

Talking about Mili, she said that she has wrapped up the first schedule of the film. “I think I am a very hardworking and sincere actor. If nothing else, I try to be as honest an actor as possible. Sometimes I feel like, if I am not feeling completely exhausted, drained and broken after a schedule, then maybe I have not given it my everything. And I think that’s something I am learning from the film I am doing right now. We had one schedule which, I think, broke me physically and mentally. And the schedule that I am on right now, feels like a holiday,” said the actress.

She continued, “I am shooting for the remake of this Malayalam film called Helen. And I love working with Mathu sir (Helen director Mathukutty Xavier). He just makes life so easy, which is why I am like, ‘I am not suffering enough’. I feel like I need to inflict some amount of anxiety on myself to feel like I have delivered which is not always necessary I think.”

Last seen in Maddock Films’ horror-comedy film Roohi (2021), Janhvi Kapoor will star next in Colour Yellow Productions’ Good Luck Jerry, which marks her first collaboration with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. The actress also headlines Dharma Productions’ much-awaited film Dostana 2, which is looking at casting a new actor after the exit of Kartik Aaryan a couple of months ago.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

