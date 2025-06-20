Skip to content
Janhvi Kapoor enjoys London stroll with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and sister Khushi

The viral clip from their London outing shows the couple walking close, with Khushi trailing behind.

Instagram Sscreengrab/janhvixkhushi
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJun 20, 2025
Actor Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted in London, walking hand-in-hand with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in a video that has since gone viral. Captured by a passerby, the clip shows the duo casually strolling through the streets. Dressed in relaxed outfits, Janhvi in a black tube top and joggers, and Shikhar in a mint green tee with white trousers, the pair looked at ease in each other’s presence. Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor was also seen walking nearby, playing third wheel.

While Janhvi and Shikhar have never publicly confirmed their relationship, moments like these continue to fuel speculation. From dinner outings to joint appearances at major events, the signs have long been there. Janhvi has also worn a necklace with Shikhar’s name in the past, and he frequently posts photos of her on social media.


Candid moments and Karan Johar’s tea

This isn’t the first time the internet has buzzed with talk of the two. Their quiet presence together over the years, including a joint appearance at this year’s Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Janhvi’s upcoming film Homebound, has kept fans guessing. The film, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, also stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.

Janhvi had briefly opened up about her dynamic with Shikhar on Koffee With Karan Season 8. When Karan Johar cheekily asked if she had gone back to dating Shikhar after a break, Janhvi smiled and said, “Have you heard that song Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja? Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot.”

Shikhar Pahariya's Instagram post on Diwali Instagram/shikharpahariya


Shikhar Pahariya, the grandson of former Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde and son of producer-actor Smruti Shinde, has kept a relatively low profile despite the public curiosity. His brother, Veer Pahariya, recently debuted in Bollywood with Sky Force.

What’s next for Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi, meanwhile, has a packed schedule. She stars in Param Sundari, a romantic comedy with Sidharth Malhotra set in Kerala, releasing on 25 July. She’s also reuniting with Varun Dhawan for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a family entertainer slated for September. A sports-action film titled Peddi, co-starring Ram Charan and scored by AR Rahman, is also on the list for 2026.

khushi kapoorlondon strollrumoured boyfriendshikhar pahariyaviral videojanhvi kapoor

