Varun Dhawan mocked for interrupting Janhvi Kapoor as she exposed AI deepfake risks during film promotions

Highlights:
- Janhvi Kapoor spoke about the serious issue of AI morphed images at a trailer launch.
- Varun Dhawan interrupted her with a joke about their new film.
- A clip of the exchange sparked anger among social media users.
- Many criticised Varun for being disrespectful and dismissive of a genuine concern.
A serious conversation about artificial intelligence took an awkward turn at the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer launch. Janhvi Kapoor was discussing the alarming rise of non-consensual AI morphed images when her co-star, Varun Dhawan, cut her off with a light hearted quip. The moment, captured on video, has since caused a firestorm on social media, with fans criticising Varun for his timing and lack of sensitivity on the pressing issue of digital safety.
Varun Dhawan interrupts Janhvi’s AI deepfake comments with a lighthearted quip Getty Images
What did Janhvi Kapoor say about AI?
Janhvi Kapoor was articulating a worry shared by many public figures. She pointed out the sheer volume of fake AI content created in her likeness that circulates online without her permission. Her central concern was about public perception, noting that while industry insiders might spot a fake, the average person could easily be fooled.
“You and I can say it’s an AI image, but the common man will think, ‘Yeh toh yeh pehen ke pohonch gayi (She actually went out wearing this)’,” she explained, bringing to light the very real damage such falsehoods can cause to a person’s reputation and mental wellbeing. It was a valid point, one that deserved a considered response.
Why was Varun Dhawan criticised for his AI comments?
Just as Janhvi was mid flow, Varun interjected. He turned to the film’s director, Shashank Khaitan, and asked, “There is no AI na in this film, Shashank?” His comment, clearly intended as a joke to lighten the mood, completely derailed the conversation. The serious tone Janhvi was setting evaporated instantly, shifting the focus back to movie promotion.
Viewers online perceived this as a dismissal of her valid concerns, interpreting it as a move to prioritise PR over a meaningful discussion. It was not the content of his joke that caused offence, but the jarringly poor timing that showed a lack of engagement with what she was saying.
Social media slams Varun Dhawan for dismissing Janhvi Kapoor’s serious concernsGetty Images
How did social media react to the interruption?
The backlash was swift and largely unanimous. A clip of the interaction spread quickly on X, with most comments siding with Janhvi. One user called it “so disrespectful,” adding that Janhvi “looked so pissed and rightfully so.” Others questioned Varun’s intent, with one asking, “Genuinely, what was even his point? Was he not paying attention?”
The overarching sentiment was frustration that a woman speaking on a serious subject was talked over by a male co-star making a gag. Many labelled the moment immature and attention seeking, criticising his inability to read the room and let a colleague finish her thought.
What is the film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari about?
Despite the off screen drama, the project itself remains a major release. The film is a wedding themed comedy directed by Shashank Khaitan, who previously worked with Varun on the Dulhania series. It stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, supported by Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Akshay Oberoi.
- YouTube www.youtube.com
Produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, it is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films set for release on 2 October this year. The incident, while sparking conversation, is unlikely to dent the commercial prospects of the large scale production.