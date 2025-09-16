‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ trailer brings love and laughter to Dussehra audiences

Highlights:
- The Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer is out, offering a festive family entertainer.
- Features a star-studded cast including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra.
- Set against a vibrant Indian wedding backdrop with romance, comedy, and music.
- Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment.
The Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer has finally landed, giving audiences a glimpse of what promises to be one of 2025’s most joyous family films. Bursting with romance, humour, and festive charm, the trailer sets the tone for a big fat Indian wedding story, rooted in togetherness and celebration, a hallmark of Dharma Productions’ signature family entertainers.
‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ trailer sparks festive wedding chaos with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor Instagram/dharmamovies
What can viewers expect from the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer?
The trailer showcases a colourful wedding filled with laughter, heartfelt moments, and musical celebrations. Fans get to see an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul, each adding their own flavour to the story. From playful banter to emotional family sequences, the trailer hints at a film designed to appeal to all generations.
Who is behind Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari?
Directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for his successful family-centric films, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari reunites him with Dharma Productions. Producers Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan have worked together to ensure the film combines humour, music, and emotion seamlessly. Karan Johar described it as “a film that celebrates togetherness, love, and laughter in the most festive way possible.”
When is Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari releasing?
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari hits theatres on 2nd October 2025, just in time for Dussehra. The timing adds to the film’s appeal as a seasonal treat for families looking to enjoy a mix of romance, comedy, and celebration on the big screen. Early reactions to the trailer already suggest it could be a major festive box-office draw.
Why the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer is special
Beyond the vibrant wedding visuals and ensemble cast, the trailer stands out for its humour and nostalgia. Director Shashank Khaitan has focused on crafting moments that will make viewers smile and perhaps even reminisce about their own family celebrations. With music, laughter, and heartwarming interactions, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari promises to be a cinematic experience that celebrates the joy of coming together.