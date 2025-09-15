Skip to content
Seedream 4.0 and Nano Banana fuel AI art craze themed around Bollywood

Experts highlight data privacy, authenticity, and ethical concerns

Two leading AI tools shaping digital art

Gayathri Kallukaran
Sep 15, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
AI-powered creativity is sweeping social media, with Seedream 4.0 and Nano Banana AI capturing the imagination of users worldwide. Seedream 4.0 is designed for digital artists and hobbyists who want to create detailed, high-quality visuals in a wide range of styles, from realistic landscapes to abstract scenes. Nano Banana, on the other hand, allows users to turn selfies into 1990s Bollywood-inspired portraits, often featuring traditional South Asian attire and nostalgic retro backdrops.

A global viral phenomenon


Both tools have seen rapid adoption in 2025. Seedream 4.0 attracts those seeking versatile, high-resolution creative outputs. Nano Banana has gone viral for its playful, culturally resonant edits. Social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and X are flooded with creations from influencers, celebrities, and everyday users, showing the broad appeal of AI-driven art.

Why creativity matters

Seedream 4.0 highlights the technical potential of AI, giving users precise control over the artistic process. Nano Banana blends nostalgia with identity play, offering a visually striking way to connect with cultural heritage. Together, the platforms illustrate how AI can be both a tool for experimentation and a medium for cultural expression.

Data privacy and safety concerns

Experts warn that uploading personal images or creative files to AI platforms carries privacy risks. Questions around image storage, consent, and potential misuse are increasingly important for younger audiences and online communities. Governments and digital safety advocates in India, the UK, and beyond have emphasised caution.

Beyond the trends


Seedream 4.0 and Nano Banana each cater to different creative goals but highlight the expanding ecosystem of AI art. Users are exploring everything from high-resolution imaginative scenes to retro Bollywood portraits, showing that AI-driven experimentation is not only here to stay but also shaping global digital culture.

As these trends grow, they are influencing both digital aesthetics and social media engagement while fostering creative expression across cultures in 2025.

