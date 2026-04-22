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Kylie Jenner sued as former housekeeper alleges harassment and unpaid wages

The lawsuit is also filed against two companies and several unnamed individuals

Kylie Jenner lawsuit

Jenner has not publicly responded to the allegations

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 22, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Kylie Jenner has been named in a lawsuit filed by a former housekeeper
  • Former employee Angelica Vasquez alleges discrimination based on race, religion and national origin
  • The complaint claims she was subjected to harassment while working at Jenner’s Hidden Hills home
  • Jenner has not publicly responded to the allegations
  • The lawsuit is also filed against two companies and several unnamed individuals

Former employee alleges hostile work environment

Kylie Jenner is facing legal action after a former housekeeper accused staff at her home of creating what she described as a hostile working environment.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Angelica Vasquez alleges she experienced “severe and pervasive harassment” while working at Jenner’s home in Hidden Hills. While Jenner has been listed as a defendant, the lawsuit does not directly accuse her of personally carrying out the alleged behaviour.

Claims of discrimination

Vasquez, who is described in the filing as a Salvadoran woman and practising Catholic, worked at the property between September 2024 and August 2025.

She alleges she was regularly given the most difficult tasks, excluded from colleagues and publicly humiliated because of her race, national origin and religion. The complaint claims supervisors failed to intervene despite allegedly witnessing the treatment.

Complaint says conditions worsened after she spoke out

According to the filing, Vasquez says her working conditions deteriorated after she raised concerns. She alleges her workload increased, her scheduled hours were reduced and she was subjected to disciplinary warnings and further humiliation. The complaint also claims an unnamed supervisor threw hangers at her feet during an incident in March 2025.

Damages sought

Vasquez says the experience caused anxiety, severe stress and symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder, leading her to take medical leave in July 2025. She claims conditions remained hostile when she returned and says she resigned in August 2025 because the situation had become intolerable.

The lawsuit is seeking punitive damages, along with compensation for alleged unpaid wages, missed breaks, unreimbursed expenses and unpaid sick leave. Kylie Jenner has not publicly commented on the allegations.

discrimination allegationslegal actionkylie jenner

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