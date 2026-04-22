Kylie Jenner sued as former housekeeper alleges harassment and unpaid wages

Highlights

Kylie Jenner has been named in a lawsuit filed by a former housekeeper

Former employee Angelica Vasquez alleges discrimination based on race, religion and national origin

The complaint claims she was subjected to harassment while working at Jenner’s Hidden Hills home

Jenner has not publicly responded to the allegations

The lawsuit is also filed against two companies and several unnamed individuals

Former employee alleges hostile work environment

Kylie Jenner is facing legal action after a former housekeeper accused staff at her home of creating what she described as a hostile working environment.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Angelica Vasquez alleges she experienced “severe and pervasive harassment” while working at Jenner’s home in Hidden Hills. While Jenner has been listed as a defendant, the lawsuit does not directly accuse her of personally carrying out the alleged behaviour.

Claims of discrimination

Vasquez, who is described in the filing as a Salvadoran woman and practising Catholic, worked at the property between September 2024 and August 2025.

She alleges she was regularly given the most difficult tasks, excluded from colleagues and publicly humiliated because of her race, national origin and religion. The complaint claims supervisors failed to intervene despite allegedly witnessing the treatment.

Complaint says conditions worsened after she spoke out

According to the filing, Vasquez says her working conditions deteriorated after she raised concerns. She alleges her workload increased, her scheduled hours were reduced and she was subjected to disciplinary warnings and further humiliation. The complaint also claims an unnamed supervisor threw hangers at her feet during an incident in March 2025.

Damages sought

Vasquez says the experience caused anxiety, severe stress and symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder, leading her to take medical leave in July 2025. She claims conditions remained hostile when she returned and says she resigned in August 2025 because the situation had become intolerable.

The lawsuit is seeking punitive damages, along with compensation for alleged unpaid wages, missed breaks, unreimbursed expenses and unpaid sick leave. Kylie Jenner has not publicly commented on the allegations.