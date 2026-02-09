Ranveer Singh faces 'Don 3' exit fallout as Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment seeks £4 million

Highlights

Excel Entertainment is reportedly seeking £4 million from Ranveer Singh following his exit from Don 3





The actor is said to have left the project over creative differences, with no official statement so far

Reports suggest the dispute has triggered internal cutbacks at the production house

The Producers Guild of India has reportedly stepped in to mediate

Ranveer is preparing for the release of Dhurandhar: Part 2 in March 2026

The reported departure of Ranveer Singh from Don 3 has escalated into a significant industry dispute, with Farhan Akhtar’s banner Excel Entertainment allegedly seeking £4 million in compensation from the actor.

Although neither side has confirmed the claims publicly, the development has drawn attention to how creative disagreements on major franchises can carry serious financial consequences.

What the report claims

A report by Variety India states that Excel Entertainment has attributed a financial loss of around £4 million to Ranveer Singh’s withdrawal from the film. The report also suggests the company has begun downsizing, asking several heads of departments to look for alternative work following the setback.

Ranveer, however, is said to dispute the claim and reportedly maintains that he is not contractually required to pay compensation.

Creative differences at the centre

According to an unnamed source quoted in the report, the actor was unhappy with the script and repeatedly asked for changes. Despite revisions, he allegedly felt the final draft did not meet his expectations. Excel Entertainment, on the other hand, is said to argue that pre-production moved ahead only after Singh gave his approval, making his exit financially damaging at an advanced stage.

Talks stall as Guild steps in

The report adds that lengthy discussions were held between both parties in an attempt to resolve the issue, but no agreement was reached. With negotiations reportedly stalled, the Producers Guild of India (PGI) has now stepped in to mediate, in an effort to prevent further escalation.

A familiar flashpoint in Bollywood

The situation recalls a similar dispute in 2025, when Akshay Kumar’s production house sought £2.5 million from Paresh Rawal after the actor exited Hera Pheri 3. That case underlined how creative disagreements can quickly turn into high-stakes financial conflicts.

What’s next for Ranveer

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Don 3, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar: Part 2. The film delves deeper into his character Jaskrit Singh Rangi, who lives under the assumed identity of Hamza Ali Mazari in Pakistan, and is scheduled for theatrical release on 19 March 2026.