Farhan Akhtar revives 'Jee Le Zaraa' as 'Don 3' put on back burner after Ranveer Singh exit

Filmmaker reconnects with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt for friendship trilogy finale while searching for new Don

farhan akhtar

Ranveer Singh's surprise exit from Don 3 left Akhtar searching for a new lead

Getty Images
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseJan 29, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
Highlights

  • Director shifts focus to long-delayed all-female road trip film as Don 3 casting process continues.
  • Script locked but coordinating dates for three A-list actresses proves challenging.
  • Film could go on floors in second half of 2026 if schedules align, reports suggest.
Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is reviving his long-delayed project 'Jee Le Zaraa' while taking time to find the perfect replacement for Ranveer Singh in 'Don 3', according to industry reports.
The director is currently reconnecting with the film's original leads Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt to finalise the project, which has been on hold for considerable time due to scheduling conflicts.

Don 3 casting

"Farhan feels the casting of Don is crucial. He wants to be absolutely sure about who steps into the role, and it is a longer process," Pinkvilla reported.

The publication added that the '120 Bahadur' star is using this period to push forward with 'Jee Le Zaraa' while carefully considering Don 3 casting options."

'Jee Le Zaraa' has always been special for Farhan. With Don 3 taking time at the casting stage, he felt this was the right moment to revive discussions with the original team and push the film forward," the report mentioned.

Ranveer Singh's surprise exit from 'Don 3' left Akhtar searching for a new lead, following the actor's recent headlines over the Kantara controversy and the success of 'Dhurandhar'.

Schedule coordination challenge

The script for 'Jee Le Zaraa' has been completed and locked but aligning dates for the three high-profile actresses has proved difficult.

"If the dates align, the film could finally go on floors in the second half of 2026. Creatively, everything is in place, and it's now about managing schedules," Pinkvilla stated.

Akhtar is reportedly in discussions with all three actresses, hoping to find a common window for filming.

The film holds special significance as the final chapter in Akhtar's friendship movie trilogy, following 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.

Known for slice-of-life films exploring friendship themes, the director has kept the all-female road trip project close to his heart.

Fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement about both projects, particularly the opportunity to see Priyanka, Katrina and Alia share the screen.

farhan akhtardhurandhardon 3jee le zaraaranveer singh

