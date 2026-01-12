Skip to content
LEGO and Pokémon unveil first-ever Pokémon building sets

Iconic characters including Pikachu, Charizard and Eevee recreated in brick form for February 27 launch

LEGO Pokémon collaboration

The centrepiece LEGO Pokémon Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise set stands as one of the LEGO Group's largest ever display sets

The Pokémon Company International
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseJan 12, 2026
Highlights

  • First LEGO Pokémon collection features five fan-favourite characters across three sets launching February 27, 2026.
  • Epic Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise set comprises over 6,838 pieces, making it one of LEGO's largest ever display sets.
  • Pre-orders begin today with scavenger hunt competition offering grand prize trip to 2026 Pokémon World Championships in San Francisco.

LEGO and The Pokémon Company International have unveiled their first ever collection of building sets, bringing iconic Pokémon characters to life in brick form for the first time in the franchise's 30-year history.

The highly anticipated collaboration launches on February 27, 2026, with three sets featuring five fan-favourite Pokémon—Pikachu, Eevee, Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise ,available for pre-order from today via LEGO.com and PokemonCenter.com.

Iconic sets

The centrepiece LEGO Pokémon Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise set stands as one of the LEGO Group's largest ever display sets, comprising over 6,838 pieces.

The epic build features three Kanto first partner Pokémon evolutions, each faithfully capturing the original designs with unique articulation.

The figures can be displayed individually or together on an action base featuring design details inspired by each Pokémon's natural habitat.

LEGO Pok\u00e9mon collaboration The LEGO Pokémon Pikachu and Poké Ball set recreates one of the franchise's most iconic scenes with a 2,050-piece buildThe Pokémon Company International

The LEGO Pokémon Pikachu and Poké Ball set recreates one of the franchise's most iconic scenes with a 2,050-piece build. The brick-built Pikachu is shown in a dynamic pose, leaping from a Poké Ball mounted on a black lightning rod-shaped base.

Fans can pose the build in a battle stance or seated position, with the set featuring easter eggs including a "25" on the base, signifying Pikachu's Pokédex number.

The 587-piece LEGO Pokémon Eevee set brings the cherished character to life with movable tail, head and limbs, allowing builders to pose the fan-favourite at rest or ready for action.

The set includes compatibility with the Build Together app, enabling fans to construct alongside friends and family.

Julia Goldin, chief product & marketing officer of the LEGO Group, said bringing the world of Pokémon to life in LEGO bricks was both an exciting opportunity and a great responsibility.

"This partnership opens up a whole new range of possibilities for Trainers and builders alike, and we can't wait for fans to experience these new LEGO Pokémon sets," she said.

Siddharth Muthyala, design director on LEGO Pokémon, described it as an incredible honour to help bring these Pokémon to life in brick form for the first time, noting the team approached the design with immense care and passion.

From January (12) to February (27), fans can participate in a digital scavenger hunt across LEGO and Pokémon platforms, with the grand prize including a trip to experience the 2026 Pokémon World Championships in San Francisco and all three new sets.

The sets will be available in LEGO stores, Pokémon Centers, and selected retailers worldwide from February 27, 2026.

pokemoncollaborationretailerslego

