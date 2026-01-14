Skip to content
BTS set for live return in 2026 with global tour and new album

ARMY Membership holders will get first access to tickets on January 22 and 23

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Jan 14, 2026
Highlights

  • BTS will return to the stage in April 2026 after a long hiatus
  • New music is due on March 20, ahead of the tour
  • The tour will run until March 2027 with shows across Asia, Europe, the Americas and Australia

A comeback year for BTS

2026 is shaping up as a major return for BTS. The group has announced a large-scale world tour that will begin in April and continue until March 2027, marking their first full live run after an extended break.

The tour will support their new release, scheduled to arrive on March 20. It will be their first group project since going on hiatus, with members completing military service and focusing on solo work in the meantime.

The opening show is set for April 9 in Goyang, South Korea, with multiple nights planned in most cities.

Cities, stadiums and ticket sales

While venues have not yet been confirmed, the routing suggests stadium-sized shows. The schedule includes major stops across Asia, Europe, North America, South America and Australia.

Among the cities on the route are Tokyo, Mexico City, Las Vegas, Busan, London, Paris, Chicago, Toronto, East Rutherford, Buenos Aires, Sydney, Bangkok, Hong Kong and Manila. The tour will close in March 2027 in the Philippines.

ARMY Membership holders will get first access to tickets on January 22 and 23, depending on region. General sale begins on January 24.

New music after a long wait

BTS have been working on new material since July, promising an album that reflects each member’s ideas.

At the start of the year, RM said, “We’ve waited more earnestly than anyone else,” while Jimin added, “The year we’ve been waiting for has finally arrived.” V also teased that 2026 would be about making “even more good memories.”

Last year, the group said they were approaching the album with the same mindset they had at the beginning of their career, alongside plans to meet fans around the world again.

What they bring back from their solo years

During their time away from group activities, the members stayed active. Alongside completing military service, V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope all released solo music. Suga, Jin and J-Hope also toured individually.

J-Hope previously said he discussed tour structure with Suga while planning his own shows, learning how to shape performances around personal strengths. Now, those experiences are feeding back into the group’s next chapter.

With new music due in March and a year-long tour ahead, BTS are preparing for their biggest collective return yet.

