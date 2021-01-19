After Janhvi Kapoor, now Khushi Kapoor is all set to enter Bollywood

By Murtuza Iqbal







Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi’s daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018. She then starred in movies like Ghost Stories (Netflix’s anthology) and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Now, Janhvi’s younger sister, Khushi Kapoor is all set to make Bollywood debut soon. Recently, while talking to Bombay Times, Boney Kapoor opened up about it.

He said, “Yes, Khushi is also keen on acting. You will hear an announcement soon.”







Boney Kapoor himself is a producer, but both his kids, Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor were launched by other filmmakers, and Khushi will follow the footsteps of her siblings.

While talking about why he won’t be launching Khushi, the filmmaker said, “I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor. Anil (brother Anil Kapoor) was still an established actor, so it didn’t affect him much, but I think I became an indulgent brother with Sanjay (Sanjay Kapoor) when he made his entry into films.”

He further added, “I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about.”







View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)





Well, we wonder if Khushi will be launched by Karan Johar who had also launched Janhvi Kapoor. Let’s wait and watch.





