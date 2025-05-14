Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Bella Hadid pushes Cannes 2025 dress code to the edge in a daring Saint Laurent black gown

The supermodel’s daring slit and blonde transformation turn heads despite strict red carpet rules.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid stuns at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 in a daring Saint Laurent black gown

Instagram/ Vogue France
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 14, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Bella Hadid’s return to the Cannes Film Festival was anything but quiet. This year, the model showed up ready to challenge the red carpet rules without actually breaking them.

With new restrictions in place like no sheer fabrics, no visible nudity, no dramatic trains or bulky silhouettes, fashion-watchers wondered if Bella, known for her daring Cannes looks in the past, would tone it down. Instead, she found a clever way around the rules.


Her choice for the opening ceremony? A sleek black Saint Laurent dress with a high slit that climbed nearly to her hip. It was revealing but not banned. The asymmetrical cowl neckline and bare back added to the drama without crossing any lines. Paired with barely-there strappy heels, emerald statement earrings, and a ring, the outfit managed to be both understated and provocative.

Earlier in the day, she’d already turned heads arriving at Hotel Martinez in a white corset top and matching bootcut trousers, another Saint Laurent nod. Her honey-blonde updo, oversized sunglasses, and vintage accessories made it clear that Bella wasn’t here to just blend in.


And while the Met Gala missed her this year, Cannes got the full Hadid effect.

The model’s new hair colour, a shift from brunette to a summery honey blonde, felt like a fresh chapter. Soft waves framed her face, complementing the dark, moody tones of her red carpet outfit. Makeup stayed simple with smokey eyes, matte skin, and nude lips. No theatrics, pure elegance and confidence.


The most impressive part of it all? She managed to follow every rule while still standing out. While some stars played it safe under the stricter dress code, Bella turned the limits into a challenge. No sheer panels? Try bold cut-outs. No dramatic trains? Go for shape-hugging minimalism with impact.

Fashion at Cannes has always been about pushing boundaries. This time, Bella Hadid did it with precision, walking the tightrope between compliance and creativity.

No loud rebellion. Just quiet defiance in heels.

bare backbootcut trouserscannes film festivalhigh slithoney blondered carpetsaint laurentsmokey eyessoft wavescannes 2025bella hadid

Related News

UK-nurses-Getty
UK

RCN warns immigration crackdown could trigger nurse exodus

Deepika Padukone's Record-Breaking Paycheck for 'Spirit'
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone bags 'huge' paycheque for Prabhas film 'Spirit', beats husband Ranveer Singh

Delays on M25 as waste lorry overturns and spills fuel and waste
UK

Delays on the M25 as waste lorry  overturns and spills fuel and waste

John Wick spin-off ‘Ballerina’ trailer
Entertainment

John Wick spin-off ‘Ballerina’ trailer has fans locked as Ana de Armas takes on the John Wick legacy

More For You

Gérard Depardieu

French actor Gérard Depardieu faces legal consequences after sexual assault conviction

Getty Images

Gérard Depardieu found guilty of sexual assault in high-profile #MeToo case

French actor Gérard Depardieu has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two women on a film set in Paris. The court handed him an 18-month suspended sentence and ordered him to register as a sex offender. Depardieu, 76, who was not present for the verdict, plans to appeal.

The allegations date back to 2021 when Depardieu was filming Les Volets Verts (The Green Shutters). Two women, identified as Amélie, a set decorator, and a 34-year-old assistant director who chose to remain anonymous, accused the actor of inappropriate and forceful behaviour on set. According to the court, Depardieu’s actions included groping and using vulgar language.

Keep ReadingShow less
Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani

Fans of both the actor and director are eager to see what their third partnership will bring to the screen

Getty

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani reunite for a new slice-of-life film after '3 Idiots' and 'PK'

Aamir Khan is not only preparing for the release of his upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par, but is also reportedly in discussions with renowned director Rajkumar Hirani for a new film. According to a report by Pinkvilla, this would mark the third collaboration between the two, following their successful films 3 Idiots (2009) and PK (2014). The new project is said to be a slice-of-life film, expected to begin production in 2026 after the release of Hirani’s film Dunki.

The Pinkvilla report states that the film is in its early development stages and is likely to blend comedy and inspiration, a combination familiar in Hirani’s previous works. Aamir Khan is reportedly interested in the subject, which is expected to offer him new creative challenges as an actor. Both Khan and Hirani are said to be enthusiastic about the project and have discussed the concept, though final confirmation is still pending. Further planning is expected to take place after the release of Sitaare Zameen Par.

Keep ReadingShow less
Biddu wins Lifetime Achievement Award, Sandhya Suri wins Flame Award

The Closing Gala welcomed luminaries from across the Indian and British creative industries

Media House

Biddu wins Lifetime Achievement Award, Sandhya Suri wins Flame Award at UK Asian Film Festival 2025

The UK Asian Film Festival concluded its 27th edition with a grand closing gala at Riverside Studios in London on Sunday 11 May, honouring this year’s winners of the Tongues on Fire Flame Awards. The event brought together key figures from the Indian and British creative sectors and celebrated outstanding contributions to South Asian cinema and culture.

The festival, presented by the not-for-profit organisation Tongues on Fire, is the world’s longest-running South Asian film festival outside the Subcontinent. Known for its commitment to female-centric cinema and stories that challenge patriarchal structures, this year’s festival was themed “Longing and Belonging” and explored migration, identity, love and the human need for connection.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ram Charan’s Daughter Mistakes His Madame Tussauds Statue for Him

Madame Tussauds Singapore has been expanding its South Asian exhibits in recent years

Media House

Ram Charan's wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds, his daughter mistakes it for him

Ram Charan’s daughter, Klin Kaara, became the unexpected star at the unveiling of his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in London, when she mistook the statue for her father and walked onto the stage. The charming moment was captured in a video shared by the actor’s wife, Upasana Konidela, and quickly gained attention online.

The family event, attended by Ram Charan’s parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha, wife Upasana, daughter Kaara, and their dog Rhyme, marked the first public appearance of the wax figure. In the video, Kaara walks toward the statue, despite Upasana calling out to her, until Ram gently picks her up, creating a heartwarming scene.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lokesh Kanagaraj Teases 'Master 2' with Thalapathy Vijay

Kanagaraj believes that 'Master' left parts of JD’s story untold

Instagram/ lokesh.kanagaraj

Lokesh Kanagaraj hints at 'Master 2' reunion with Thalapathy Vijay, not 'Leo 2'

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has addressed speculation about his next collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay, indicating that a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Master could be in the works, rather than a follow-up to Leo.

In a conversation with film critic Sudhir Srinivasan, Lokesh revealed that although many fans are anticipating Leo 2, he is personally more inclined towards revisiting the character of JD from Master. “Everyone is waiting for Leo 2, but I want to do Master with him,” he said, referring to Vijay. “Only time can tell, and Vijay Anna has to decide. We can bring him in for a cameo, but I want to do Master with him.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc