Bella Hadid pushes Cannes 2025 dress code to the edge in a daring Saint Laurent black gown

Bella Hadid’s return to the Cannes Film Festival was anything but quiet. This year, the model showed up ready to challenge the red carpet rules without actually breaking them.

With new restrictions in place like no sheer fabrics, no visible nudity, no dramatic trains or bulky silhouettes, fashion-watchers wondered if Bella, known for her daring Cannes looks in the past, would tone it down. Instead, she found a clever way around the rules.





Her choice for the opening ceremony? A sleek black Saint Laurent dress with a high slit that climbed nearly to her hip. It was revealing but not banned. The asymmetrical cowl neckline and bare back added to the drama without crossing any lines. Paired with barely-there strappy heels, emerald statement earrings, and a ring, the outfit managed to be both understated and provocative.

Earlier in the day, she’d already turned heads arriving at Hotel Martinez in a white corset top and matching bootcut trousers, another Saint Laurent nod. Her honey-blonde updo, oversized sunglasses, and vintage accessories made it clear that Bella wasn’t here to just blend in.





And while the Met Gala missed her this year, Cannes got the full Hadid effect.

The model’s new hair colour, a shift from brunette to a summery honey blonde, felt like a fresh chapter. Soft waves framed her face, complementing the dark, moody tones of her red carpet outfit. Makeup stayed simple with smokey eyes, matte skin, and nude lips. No theatrics, pure elegance and confidence.





The most impressive part of it all? She managed to follow every rule while still standing out. While some stars played it safe under the stricter dress code, Bella turned the limits into a challenge. No sheer panels? Try bold cut-outs. No dramatic trains? Go for shape-hugging minimalism with impact.

Fashion at Cannes has always been about pushing boundaries. This time, Bella Hadid did it with precision, walking the tightrope between compliance and creativity.

No loud rebellion. Just quiet defiance in heels.