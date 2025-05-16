Nitanshi Goel shines in a black and gold gown with a modern twist for her Cannes 2025 debut

Seventeen-year-old Nitanshi Goel, best known as Phool Kumari from Laapataa Ladies, made a powerful first impression on the global stage at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. On Day 3 of the event, she confidently walked the red carpet wearing a striking black-and-gold gown, custom-designed by Jade by Monica and Karishma.
The gown, built on sheer black tulle, was detailed with Kasab embroidery and fine macramé, reflecting traditional Indian techniques. The silhouette was daring, with a sculpted hip design that echoed 18th-century European art but was reimagined with a modern edge. The structured bodice and long train gave the look both drama and grace. Nitanshi kept her styling simple with her hair pulled into a sleek ponytail, subtle makeup, and minimalist jewellery from CaratLane, letting the outfit speak for itself.
Nitanshi Goel stuns on Cannes 2025 red carpet in black and gold gown blending classic and modern style Instagram/nitanshigoelofficial
What stood out beyond the glamour was her intention. Her stylist duo, Shrey Vaishnav and Urja Amin, helped create a look that represented strength without overpowering her youth. Designer Monica Shah described the concept as "spring florals under moonlight," capturing both softness and sparkle. The result was a mix of tradition, youth, and quiet power.
Nitanshi Goel makes a stylish Cannes 2025 debut wearing a black and gold gown with modern flairInstagram/nitanshigoelofficial
Nitanshi’s presence at Cannes wasn’t limited to the red carpet. For the India Pavilion inauguration, she paid tribute to legendary Bollywood actresses with a thoughtful nod to history. Wearing a pre-draped ivory sari, she styled her hair with pearl strands featuring miniature portraits of icons like Madhubala, Rekha, and Sridevi as a touching homage to the women who paved the way.
Speaking about her Cannes debut, Nitanshi said, “I came into this industry with dreams. From Laapataa Ladies to Cannes, this is my way of showing that young Indian girls with big dreams can make it. I hope to be the voice for every girl who wants to take charge of her life and career.”
Nitanshi Goel makes confident Cannes 2025 debut in black and gold gown that blends old and new stylesInstagram/nitanshigoelofficial
While veterans like Anupam Kher and honourees such as Jacqueline Fernandez also made headlines on Day 3, Nitanshi stood out by being fresh, fearless, and focused. Her appearance wasn’t just about a gown or a photoshoot, but about showing the world a new face of Indian cinema: young, ambitious, and ready for the world!