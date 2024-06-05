  • Wednesday, June 05, 2024
Cannes Palme d'Or winner 'Anora' set for theatrical release

Anora, a screwball comedy featuring the talented Mikey Madison, delves into the romantic entanglement of a young sex worker with the son of a Russian oligarch.

The team of ‘Anora’ (Image source: X)

By: Mohnish Singh

The indie studio Neon, which secured the North American rights to Sean Baker’s acclaimed film Anora, winner of the prestigious Palme d’Or at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, has set the stage for a fall theatrical release, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is slated for a theatrical release commencing on October 18, a decision that has positioned it as a strong contender for awards consideration, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This strategic choice echoes Neon’s previous success with earlier Palme d’Or winners like Parasite in 2019, Triangle of Sadness in 2022, and last year’s Anatomy of a Fall.

Sean Baker, known for his directorial prowess in films such as The Florida Project and Red Rocket, has cemented his reputation for crafting low-budget features that resonate deeply with audiences and critics alike.

His ability to portray individuals overlooked by society has consistently propelled his work into the realm of critical acclaim and awards season recognition.

Neon scored acquisition rights to the comedy, set in the vibrant backdrop of Brighton Beach, Brooklyn, ahead of its competition debut at Cannes. Baker, alongside producers Samantha Quan and Alex Coco, has crafted ‘Anora,’ which also stars Mark Eydelshteyn, Yuriy Borisov, Karren Karagulian, and Vache Tovmasyan.

With global rights to Anora held by FilmNation, the stage is set for this film to captivate audiences worldwide.

