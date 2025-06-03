Ranbir Kapoor set to lead ‘Dhoom 4’ as YRF plans 2027 release

After years of speculation, the Dhoom franchise is finally shifting gears again, and this time with Ranbir Kapoor leading the charge. According to insider reports, Dhoom 4 is being developed as a fresh take on the action series, with filming expected to kick off in April 2026. Yash Raj Films, the studio behind the blockbuster franchise, is eyeing a 2027 release.

While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, sources indicate that Ayan Mukerji, who previously directed Ranbir in Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Brahmāstra, is the top choice to direct the film. He’s expected to step in once his current project, War 2, wraps up post-production by mid-2025.

Studio head Aditya Chopra, who has been the driving force behind Dhoom since its 2004 debut, is said to be heavily involved in shaping the fourth instalment. Alongside screenwriter Shridhar Raghavan, he’s reportedly working on locking a script that both honours the legacy of the earlier films and pushes the action and storytelling to new heights.

Ranbir, who is known for his versatility, will be stepping into the role of the stylish anti-hero. The character, sources say, is being crafted around his screen persona, with international action standards in mind.

Casting details for the supporting characters, particularly the roles of Jai and Ali, originally played by Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra, are still being kept under wraps. Production is expected to wrap by the end of 2026 if all goes as planned.

Ranbir, meanwhile, has a packed slate. He’s currently shooting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, where he stars alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He also has Ramayana 2, Brahmāstra 2, and Animal Park lined up before he jumps into the world of Dhoom.

If all goes to plan, Dhoom 4 could mark a new chapter for the franchise, with Ranbir at the centre of what could be its most unique ride yet.