  Saturday, February 25, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor clarifies his statement about working in Pakistani films: ‘Art is not bigger than your country’

After the success of Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor is presently busy promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

By: Mohnish Singh

After the earth-shattering success of Brahmastra (2022), Ranbir Kapoor is presently busy promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film also features Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

Kapoor was recently in Chandigarh to promote the film. During a press conference, he was asked about his statement that he was open to acting in Pakistani films. Responding to it, the actor said, “I think yeh thoda mera statement misconstrue ho gaya tha. I had gone for a film festival and there were a lot of Pakistani filmmakers asking me this question, you know, ‘If you’ve got a good subject would you do it?’ So, I didn’t want it to be controversial in any way.”

Ranbir Kapoor continued, “I don’t think itni bhi badi controversy hui. But, for me, films are films, art is art. I have worked with Fawad (Khan) in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. I have known a lot of artists from Pakistan. Rahat (Fateh Ali Khan) & Atif Aslam are such great singers who used to contribute to Hindi cinema. So, cinema is cinema. I don’t think cinema sees boundaries.”

However, he concluded by saying, “But, of course, you have to respect art but at the same time art is not bigger than your country. So, anybody who is not on good terms with your country your first priority will always be your country.”

Last year, Ranbir Kapoor had attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia where he said he has no qualms about working with a Pakistani filmmaker.

Meanwhile, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is scheduled to hit cinemas on March 8, on the auspicious occasion of Holi.

